



Technological fragmentation could lead to the loss of about 5 percent of global GDP, according to IMF research.

A technological break-up between the US and China and potentially Europe would cut gross domestic product by an order of magnitude larger than the recent trade war, a senior International Monetary Fund official warned. The world is such an integrated country, said Helge Berger, head of China’s funding mission, in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. If you interrupt the exchange of knowledge between countries or borders, you will ultimately pay a price, and that can be quite high. IMF research estimates that technological fragmentation could lead to a loss of about 5% of GDP for many countries, or about 10 times the projected cost of trade tariffs set by the US and China. The warning comes after the Biden administration earlier this month added seven Chinese supercomputer firms to its list of entities that U.S. businesses cannot sell without special permission. It was an extension of the blow that began under President Donald Trump with declining exports to companies like Huawei Technologies Co. Biden’s team is still reviewing the policies China inherited from Trump including tariffs on more than $ 300 billion in annual imports and a partial trade deal but has indicated that its strategy will be broadly similar. Tensions over the U.S.-China relationship are one of the risk factors we look at, Berger said. This is a constant concern. Tariffs between the two countries are declining from growth last year and will do so again this year, he said, estimating the global impact at around 0.4% of GDP. But things could become more difficult if we allow technological disconnection to happen between the US and China, between other countries like Europe, he said. So it is important that these two big, very important economies that are such a big part of the country where the global economy goes find a way to work together.







