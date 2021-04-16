Ontario science advisers seek six-week order to stay home as province prays for help

TORONTO Ontario science advisers called for a six-week home order and aggressive vaccinations after warning on Friday that COVID-19 province infections could approach 20,000 a day unless strict restrictions are imposed.

The dire predictions came as the government prayed with other provinces to send nurses and health workers as its hospital system was tightened on major occasions.

“Our progress is disappointing and frightening,” said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario Scientific Advisory Panel, in presenting the latest forecasts.

Ontario reported 4,812 new cases another record on Friday, from Thursday’s record of 4,736. It also reported 25 other deaths related to the virus.

The latest data from Ontario Critical Care Services showed 684 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units for adults.

Hospitals were “bursting at the seams” and care was already being compromised, Brown said as experts urged Prime Minister Doug Ford’s government to order everyone to stay home for six weeks and increase vaccines as the only way to gain control of the pandemic.

Vaccines were not reaching high-risk people fast enough to stop the increase in hospital and ICU admissions, Brown said.

Ford was expected to announce further restrictions later Friday.

In a letter to all provinces and territories sent Friday morning, Ontario Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus said the province had thousands of nurses and asked if they had any to spare. The pandemic, Angus said, had strains of hospital capacity in southern Ontario, particularly intensive care.

Ontario was expected to have 4,145 short nurses in the hospital sector alone over the next four months, Angus said, as she asked her counterparts for 620 health professionals, including nurses and respiratory therapists.

“We are projecting a need for this critical support for four months after the projected third wave peak,” Angus wrote.

Alberta, however, refused, saying she was naked herself.

“With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise here in Alberta, we just aren’t able to send our healthcare workers out of the province at this time,” said Jerrica Goodwin. “Our priority must be and will be the health and safety of Albertans, and that means making sure our hospitals are adequately staffed to treat patients with COVID-19.”

Newfoundland and Labrador Prime Minister Andrew Furey said the province was happy to provide additional staff, expertise and equipment “where capacity allows”.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged federal assistance as he acknowledged the dire COVID-19 situation in Ontario, particularly in the Toronto area.

“In Toronto in particular, numbers are breaking record after record, and ICU hospital beds are filling up,” Trudeau said. “There is no doubt that Canada’s largest city is struggling under the weight of this third wave.”

Trudeau said the Canadian Red Cross was on standby to deploy mobile vaccination teams in areas with the highest need, as well as preparing for placement in nursing homes.

“This is about taking doses for people where the situation is more serious,” the prime minister said. “We have approved a request for the Canadian Red Cross to be placed in up to 27 homes for long-term care as needed.”

A Ford spokeswoman said Trudeau’s Red Cross offer had been praised but ultimately to no avail.

“If it does not match a supply increase, we do not need the Red Cross at this time for vaccine administration in Ontario,” said Ivana Yelich. “We do not have a capacity issue, we have a supply issue.

Trudeau also said discussions were ongoing about securing more health care workers, saying mobile units were already setting up hospital beds in Toronto and Hamilton. Ottawa has also shipped more equipment such as oxygen units and medicines to treat COVID-19, he said.

Meanwhile, another health network in Toronto said it would temporarily suspend the administration of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines at two hospital-based clinics due to supply issues. Unity Health said clinics at Sts. Joseph and St. Michael will close on Sunday for at least a week, though existing appointments will not be canceled.

The network said it wanted to focus on high-risk groups through pop-up clinics, mobile communications and home visits.

Earlier this week, the Scarborough Health Network and the University Health Network said they were forced to cancel appointments and close immunization clinics as a result of a lack of vaccines.

