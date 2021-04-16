Karnataka Surveys: EC flags 144 cases of violations of COVID-19 norms





Even as Karnataka struggles to cope with the second wave of COVID-19, the election has brought anxiety over the spread of the infection, especially with Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa testing positive on Friday. It turns out that five of his poll rallies in recent days had drawn the ire of the Election Commission (EC) for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The guidelines issued by the state were found to have been violated during three campaign rallies attended by Mr Yediyurappa in Maski in Raichur and two in Belagavi. The fines were taken by three campaign organizers in Maski, while advisory notices were issued for violations in Belagavi. In total, the EC recorded 144 cases of violations of the COVID-19 guidelines during the campaign by political parties for the elections elected for Belagavi Lok Sabha, and Maski and Basavakalyan electorate. While 17 FIRs were registered or are in the process of being filed, in about 75 cases fines were imposed on the persons concerned. Incidentally, out of 17 FIRs 15 were registered only in Basavakalyan; the other two were in Maski. Violations of the guidelines were reported by the campaign of Interior Minister, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai in Basavakalyan, with an FIR being set up. Another FIR was registered for violating instructions during the campaign of the Minister of Social Welfare B. Sriramulu in Maski. Industry Minister Jagadish Shettars’s campaign also without norms violations. The fines were collected by individuals found violating instructions during the election campaigns of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah in Raichur, former Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, MB Patil and HK Patil, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Karnataka Congress Committee Chairman Pradesh DK Shivakumar. The rallies attended by BJP (Karnataka) secretary general Arun Singh and Congress (Karnataka) secretary general Randeep Surjewala were also found to have violated the norms. The campaigns of BJP candidate in Belagavi Mangala A. Suresh Angadi, the wife of the late Minister Suresh Angadi, whose death necessitated the firing range and her opponent Satish Jarkiholi also proved violations, resulting in fines. Similarly, the campaign of Congress candidate in Basavakalyan, Mala B. Narayana Rao, the wife of the late lawmaker, whose death resulted in the unelected election, was also marked for violations, with four FIRs appearing. An FIR has also been set up against JD (S) leaders in Basavakalayan. The fines were collected by those who organized the rallies where violations were reported, said an Election Commission source. Regarding the challenges in the campaign during COVID-19, the BJP in charge of Maski, N. Ravikumar, said that thousands always gather when leaders come for rallies. In rural areas, masks are not widely used, so it becomes difficult for organizers to enforce the rule.

