



Drug manufacturer Dr. Reddys Laboratories has said it has run out of stock of Remdesivir, the anti-viral injection used to treat COVID- and whose demand has risen ahead of a second deadly wave of pandemic sweeping the country. We currently have in stock for Remdesivir. We will be regularly updating the website (https://www.readytofightcovid.in/) as we take on new stock groups, the company tweeted Thursday night. It followed a release on April 14 in which the company said it was making every effort to secure Remdesivir [which it sells] under the Redyx brand name reaches as many patients as possible in India. We are increasing production … also lowered MRP by 50% so that price is not a barrier to entry, she had said. The market situation for supplies is expected to ease in the coming weeks, said Dr. Reddys, who has set up the website to update Redyx’s real-time availability in Stockist City and hospitals. Dr. Reddys is among the flocks of companies in India that have licensing agreements with US firm Gilead Sciences to make Remdesivir. The drug is in high demand amid a huge increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Relatives of some patients are seeking information on social media regarding the availability of Remdesivir. Following a review of the situation undertaken by the Minister of State for the Chemicals and Fertilizers Union Mansukh Mandaviya with Remdesivir producers and other stakeholders, the Center said it was determined to increase production / supply and reduce Remdesivir prices. An official announcement Thursday said seven manufacturers make Remdesivir in the country and the total installed capacity is 38.80 bottle bottles per month. Approvalshte granted rapid approval for seven additional sites that have a production capacity of 10 bottles per month for six manufacturers. Another vial of 30 lakh / month production is lined up. These measures will increase production to about 78 lakh bottles per month. Manufacturers were instructed to prioritize meeting hospital / institutional level supplies. State and central government enforcement authorities were instructed by the DCGI to take immediate action on the incidence of Remdesivir blackmail, aggregation and overload, the announcement said.

