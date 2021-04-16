



Five cities in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nashik have decided to join the Global Race to Zero campaign, launched last December under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in a virtual meeting with Climate Voices (a consortium of three independent environmental groups operating in the state). The announcement comes days before a global summit on April 22 and 23 to be chaired by US President Joe Biden where 40 countries will discuss state-level efforts to limit global warming to a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius ( in light of the Paris Agreements). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the event as a guest. Thackeray also said the decision was made ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference – Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in November 2021 in Glasgow, UK. Cities joining Race to Zero will seek to prevent future climate threats, create jobs, and unlock sustainable and equitable growth. These cities need to publicly acknowledge and recognize the global climate emergency, keeping climate sustainability in line with urban decision-making, committing to reaching zero (carbon emissions) by 2040 or sooner, Climate Voices said in a statement. Friday. To bring the climate action strategy in Maharashtra in line with global standards, Thackeray revealed to Climate Voices that his government has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the C40 Climate Leadership Group, another global campaign in it. which 97 megacities jointly promote sustainable action on climate change Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, a draft climate action plan specifically for Mumbai is set to be prepared by August, the first for a C40 city in the Indian subcontinent. In his discussion with Climate Voices, Thackeray reportedly also discussed developments in Maharashtra’s transition to clean energy. The state will soon use an unconventional energy policy, including an investment of 1 cabbage (until 2025) for strengthening solar, wind, hydroelectric and energy waste infrastructure. Through these methods, the state aims to generate 17,385 megawatts of energy. We are encouraging the use of clean alternative fuels such as hydrogen cell fuels while our commitment is to have a minimum of 25% of our total energy to be met through solar energy by 2025. Innovative methods like solar highways, barren farmland and solar panels floating above our dams are part of that effort, Thackeray said. Maharashtra will also soon implement its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, adopted in early 2018, which aims to catalyze an increase in EV use to 500,000 over the duration of its five-year policy, and also create over 100,000 jobs, mostly through a $ 25.5 billion investment in manufacturing sector. In the past 50 years, drought events in Maharashtra have increased sevenfold, along with a sixfold increase in extreme flooding. Alsoshtë is also a country that remains at risk of high climate, due to droughts and heat waves, which affect both agriculture and industry. Only during the last calendar year, Maharashtra almost disbursed 13,000 crore to compensate for losses caused due to weather events related to climate change. What does net zero mean? Zero net, or carbon neutrality, is an emission target that involves the complete reduction of anthropogenic greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. To achieve this, experts say it is necessary not only to reduce carbon emissions, but also to find ways to actively reduce the load of greenhouse gases already emitted. The development of solar and nuclear energy, electric and hydrogen-based fuels, the prohibition of deforestation and the active restoration of bare forests are the touching stones of the global race between countries to zero, as part of the Paris Agreements

