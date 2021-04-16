



Do you think you have kept a close eye on the wider world this week? Take our news quiz to test your knowledge on the latest global events. 1. This week marked the first visit to Israel by a U.S. cabinet official since the new administration took office. Which member of Team Biden made the trip? (A) Secretary of State Antony Blinken

(B) Vice President Kamala Harris

(C) Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

(D) Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin 2. He also marked the first visit by a Biden cabinet member to China. Who was sent for that mission? (A) Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

(B) Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

(C) Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry

(D) Secretary of State Antony Blinken 3. On Friday, Cubas Ral Castro decided to step down as leader of the country’s ruling party. Who is replacing Castro at the helm of the Communist Party after taking over the Cuban presidency in 2019? (A) Fidel Castro

(B) Manuel Marrero

(C) Salvador Valds Mesa

(D) Miguel Daz-Canel 4. As COVID-19 cases rise in India, pilgrims are gathering for what is often described as the largest religious festival in the world. What is the name of this ongoing Hindu festival, which takes place approximately once every three years? (A) Vijayadashami

(B) Kumbh Mela

(C) Bhogi

(D) Arbain’s walk 5. Conservative Guillermo Lasso won the Ecuadorian election last week, but the vote was marked by a high percentage of Ecuadorians who submitted white or invalid ballots. What percentage of voters did not vote for any of the above? (A) 17 percent

(B) 24 percent

(C) 10 percent

(D) 41 percent 6. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died last week at the age of 99. Beginning in the 1970s, a religious movement honoring the late prince as a god developed in which island country? (A) Tuvalu

(B) Cyprus

(C) Vanuatu

(D) Barbados 7. Tensions rose this week between Russia and Ukraine as thousands of Russian troops gathered near the border. When did the ongoing stalemate between the two countries begin? (A) 2010

(B) 2014

(C) 2019

(D) 2015 8. The United States is pushing Japan to sign a joint statement of support for Taiwan. When was the last time Taiwan was even mentioned in a joint US-Japanese statement? (A) 1949

(B) 1969

(C) 1989

(D) Never 9. US President Joe Biden announced that the United States will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan this year by what date? (A) August 31

(B) May 1

(C) 31 December

(D) 11 September 10. The Dutch supermarket is currently experiencing a widespread shortage of cheese. What causes the gout gap? (A) Hackers carry out a ransomware attack on a company that reserves grocery stores.

(B) The blockade of the Suez Canal turned delivery time by international vendors.

(C) An inevitable blocking order prompted a run on dairy products among Dutch lovers.

(D) A bunch of Dutch mice withdrew with all. Answers: 1. D

2. C

3. D

4. B

5. A

6. C

7. B

8. B

9. D

Answers: 1. D

2. C

3. D

4. B

5. A

6. C

7. B

8. B

9. D

10. A

