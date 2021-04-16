$ 102 million in green infrastructure, COVID-19 resistance projects in Saskatoon – Saskatoon





Over $ 100 million in funding comes at a crucial time for Saskatoon’s economic recovery, says the city mayor. Charlie Clark said he also positions the region for a strong future. The federal, provincial and municipal governments jointly announced $ 102 million in funding Friday for 11 green infrastructure projects and COVID-19 resistance projects. Read more: Saskatoon revival downtown vision calls for non-traditional funding, administration says “These projects will improve our core infrastructure and service delivery capability, help build Saskatoon toward a more sustainable future with lower carbon, and promote more health and activity for families,” Clark said in a statement. Part of the funding will be used for the Meewasin trail expansion project to increase capacity and access to over 90 kilometers of trails along the South Saskatchewan River. The story goes down the ad The Meewasin trail network was built with the goal of having the lowest possible environmental impact and the highest standards for safety and accessibility, said Meewasin board chairman Colin Tennent. Planned improvements are invaluable outdoor spaces where community members and prospective visitors can stay active, learn about the environment, and experience the nature that supports physical and mental well-being. “ New trails, benches, picnic tables and interpretive signage will be added, along with increased security measures. Tennet said there was increased demand in 2020 due to the pandemic, with almost two million visits recorded. The green infrastructure projects announced as part of the funding include updates to drinking water and wastewater systems, improvements in solid waste management, sidewalk expansion and a new solar power plant. Some of those projects will help provide reliable long-term services to local communities while also contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, according to the funding announcement. Read more: The report says the City of Saskatoon will not meet its 2023 emissions targets Jim Carr, the federal government’s special representative for the Prairies, said these are important infrastructure projects for the city. With the COVID-19 resistance flow, we are also responding to pandemic impacts through flexible and accelerated investments in major infrastructure updates as soon as possible, Carr said in a statement. The story goes down the ad The funding announced today will help communities build better, create jobs, and build cleaner and more inclusive communities. “ The federal government committed $ 41.1 million to 11 projects and said funding is conditional on projects that require consultation with indigenous groups until all consultation requirements are met. The Saskatchewan government has pledged $ 34.3 million in project funding. “Infrastructure projects like these not only protect the local economy as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also help build a strong and growing province,” said Saskatchewan Government Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris. The city of Saskatoon is supporting seven of the projects with $ 25.8 million in funding.









3:18 Saskatoon economy over 50% recovered: SREDA





Saskatoon economy over 50% recovered: SREDA March 8, 2021

