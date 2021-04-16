For elderly Swedish swimmer Matilda Weiler, it was an easy choice to decide to pursue college swimming in the United States. From the beginning, she enrolled in an athletics high school in her hometown of Helsingborg, Sweden, where she trained and competed nationally. All of this led to Weiler’s transfer to collegiate swimming in the United States, as there is no college athletics at Swedish universities.

Swimming in America has always been a dream, Weiler said.

There are many athletes like Weiler who anticipate coming to the United States to play at the collegial level for many, it serves as a pipeline to professionally pursue their sport in the future. The number of international students seeking this opportunity is growing every year.

In 2018, NCAA Research PRESENT that international student-athletes accounted for 12.1% of all first-year student-athletes in Division I, compared with 9.5% in 2013, just five years ago. Northeastern University currently has approximately 100 international student-athletes, said Assistant Director of Communications Scott MacDonald, who accounts for 20-22% of the entire program.

We like to have international student-athletes, said Regina Sullivan, deputy director of athletics at Northeasterns. It adds an element of diversity and adds breadth and depth to the experience. The choice they make [to come to the United States] is intentional, so they tend to be very dedicated in class and other ways.

For Weiler, the Northeast and his education was also an important factor in deciding to pursue swimming in the United States.

It helped me know what I wanted to focus on because for me, the current school has always been important to me too, she said. It was important to find a school where I could thrive academically as well as in athletics.

Other northeastern international student-athletes have also echoed this sentiment.

I chose the Northeast also for education and I knew when I would come here, said young French hockey player Chlo Aurard. I knew the support system was amazing because I was talking to coaches and upper class.

For Aurard, the decision to play ice hockey in college came naturally after she was first recruited during the 2019 IIHF women’s world championship in Germany, where she was playing for the French national team, as well as during her school career high school at the Vermont Academy. Playing in national tournaments helped Aurard get noticed by American recruiters.

But not all international student-athletes are able to gain initial contact for the recruitment process as quickly as possible. Having decided to play at the collegial level, one of the biggest obstacles for international students is the recruitment process. Unlike high schools in the United States, international students are less likely to be spotted during a regional or state championship or come in contact with the right people in the first place. International student-athletes rely heavily on their connections and so have to decide in advance whether they want to pursue college-based path in the United States.

For Quirin Emanga, the second year adult basketball player in Germany, connections were vital in his decision to enter collegiate basketball. As part of his German basketball team, Emanga first came to the United States in 2014-15 to play in a tournament. The team coach, who was American, was one of the great connections he used to be recruited by American colleges.

I was always fascinated by college sports and college basketball in general and sports culture in the United States, he said. But the initial spark [for recruitment] can be somewhat difficult to obtain.

Sullivan, who serves as sports administrator for most NU athletics teams, said Northeastern coaches sometimes travel abroad to national championships or tournaments to recruit international student-athletes. However, there are generally fewer opportunities for these athletes compared to those in the United States.

The inability to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has further reduced the number of opportunities available to trainers for scout athletes. He has also presented many challenges to international student-athletes already enrolled in the NU athletics program. Weiler decided to return to campus only after learning that the women’s swimming and diving team would practice in person in the fall of 2020.

Other international students were not able to fully return home during this time. The last time Aurard was able to return home to her family in France was December 2019. However, Aurard has been in the United States for seven years and being away from family has helped her during this time, she said.

For the entire summer and even the start of the fall semester, it was uncertain how the COVID-19 athletics program would work. As a result, the NU athletics department supported the decision of international and local students and athletes to stay home or return to campus.

I think there were a lot of bumps in the road this year, very unknown, Sullivan said. We got more answers as we spent the summer and fall, but we also had more questions as the year went on. We did our best to be lawyers, to be supportive, and to be helpful.