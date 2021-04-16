Covid-19: The highest increase of a single day in Goa

Goa added 927 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, its highest daily increase in active Covid-19 cases since the pandemic outbreak. The total number of active cases in Goa on Friday was 6,321. The daily count of Goa’s new cases rose from 265 on April 1 to 927 on Friday, and the state’s recovery rate fell below 90 percent on Thursday, the first time since the February resurrection.

Prime Minister Pramod Sawant said that, Today there are 927 cases which is the highest. Even last year we saw a maximum of 750 cases per day. There were 3189 people tested (in the last 24 hours) of whom 927 tested positive and there were six deaths.

Sawant said a blockade in the state was not on the cards but urged the Goans to follow safety norms and avoid crowded places. While the state had already limited the number of people attending outdoor events to 200, it had limited indoor attendance at 100. The five city councils are set to go to the polls on April 23, and Sawant also called for political leaders limit their size meetings.

He also urged wedding organizers not to invite thousands of people and to follow restrictions on the number of people. Sorry to say but people invite 5,000-10,000 to functions. Please do not invite so many and people should keep away from such events. The chances of being affected by Covid infection in such events are high. Everyone should take care of themselves, Sawant said.

Goa has not restricted the entry of tourists from other states nor the mandated testing upon arrival. Sawant said the government was not imposing any restrictions on tourist entry because blockades and night-time arrivals in other states had already led to a drop in visitor arrivals.

Due to restrictions in other states in the country, there had been a drop in flight arrivals by up to 70 per cent and road tourists had dropped by 50 per cent. We do not need to restrict them yet because they do not come into contact with local people too much. Tourism activity is not limited, but we are more concerned about our people, Sawant said adding that there were no restrictions on tourism activities including Casinos. More than foreigners, we are making sure our people do not gather in one place and stay safe, Sawant said.

The government had increased its hospital bed capacity over the past two weeks and also requested two stages for the reactivation of Covid Care centers. The CM also said the state will introduce mobile test vans next week that will provide RT-PCR test reports in up to eight hours.

Some states have announced nightclubs and bans. We need to take care of our people. Weddings, political meetings should be held with masks, cleaners and social distancing, Sawant said.

Earlier Friday, Sawant attended an awards ceremony at the Taj Resort and Convention Center in Panaji, where he was among the recipients of the Champions of Change 2020 awards hosted by the Panchayati Times, the Indian national monthly digital magazine based in Delhi and the Corridors of Energy. Thanking the organizers for hosting the event in Goa, Sawant said, Is it Covid sthiti mein bhi aap logon ne is tarah ka itna bada funk Goa mein organize kiya is ke liye mein aap ka abhinandan karta hoon aur dhanyavad arrest hoon (I congratulate and thank you for holding such a great position in Goa even in this Covid situation).

Maharashtra Governor and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was the main guest at the ceremony said, Some people said the exams should not be held. I said why not keep it? I told the students, I told the deputy chancellors, do not be afraid. Aaj ka corona aur bhi khatarnak hai. Isi liye humko aur bhi savdhaan hona hai (Today the virus is more dangerous. We have to be more careful). But we should not be afraid, we should only be careful (sic). Be careful, do not be careless. Is it true pe chalenge toh I think pehli laut ka hum ne muqabla kiya hai, dusri laut ka bhi muqabla karenge. Aur jo jo iska muqabla hota jayega, toh sharam ke marein corona bhi wapasas chala jayega (If we follow this path, we will fight the second wave, as we hit the first. And as we continue to fight, the crown will also be ashamed and turn back).

The award was given to many including Sawant, BJP leader Raj Purohi, singers Sonu Nigam and Hema Sardesai. Former Indian justice chief KG Balakrishnan, an award jury member also attended the event with former Indian justice chief Dipak Misra attending it virtually.

Koshyari also said, at this time of the crown, if we do this we should always keep the mask on. Now you will see that we are all sitting here and some feel like this is a good chance, let’s take off the mask. Some people did it. But all the time, every time, we have to be so careful ki hum mask ka upyog kar rahe hai ki nahi kar rahe hai? Aaj nahi lagaya koi baat nahi, aage se dhyaan rakhein (Did we wear a mask or not? You did not do it today. That’s okay, but be careful from tomorrow).