



Animal welfare representatives are breathing a sigh of relief after a panicked phone call to their local offices about a strange creature in a tree turned out to be nothing more than a croissant. According to a BBC report AND a Facebook post, a woman in Krakow, Poland, called her local animal welfare center, asking for help with something caught in a tree earlier this week: The full story in the inscription takes a while, but apparently the woman told officials that “this creature he has been sitting in a tree across the block for two days! People do not open windows because they are afraid he will enter the house!” After a description, she suggested it might be an iguana (“legwan” in Polish). Officials had to confirm that it was not a Fool’s Day joke. The woman then needed to know they were kneaded in place to fix things right away. After all, as the narrator explained (the post is on the Facebook page for the Animal Welfare Society in Krakow, which reported from Inspector Adam’s “Inspector Diary”), maybe someone threw an animal out and it landed on the tree . Maybe it really was one legvan. So the experts came out, did a check on the neighborhood and there it was, the creature. Briosh. Good! Zach Pagano / SOT Inspector Adam suggested that the cake had probably been thrown at a window to feed the birds, “and the poor boy got stuck on the fork of the lilac branches (He was sitting there and looking good enough, letting go of his imagination, taking the reptiles, he he was almost moving, he was already preparing for the invasion, he was already starting to look like a dragon child, the virgins around him were already shaking …. “ It looks like Inspector Adam has a vivid imagination. So do agency fans; an artist, Rynn Rysuje, even created a croissant creature –legvan drawing that perfectly sums up the instability of the situation: Having said that, the post ended with a serious note, urging citizens to call when something seems disturbing: “Better it is better to check and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes (unfortunately very rarely) to laugh, than not to react, which sometimes can lead to a tragedy “. Sadly, we have no idea what happened to the upset croissant. Maybe it was given to the birds. Maybe Inspector Adam ate it. Hopefully one day there will be a sequel. It’s the yeast they could make. Similar:







