NCB hits marijuana rocket operating from 2BHK apartment in Dombivli





The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday destroyed a marijuana house unit run from a 2BHK apartment in Dombivli where two people were cultivating hybrid marijuana through groundless hydroponic technology, using artificial light for photosynthesis and the air circulation system. The arrested defendants are Javed Jahangir Shaikh and Arshad Khatri. NCB allegedly seized more than 1 kg of valuable cannabis hybrids 80 cabbages from the pair as well as equipment used to cultivate smuggling. NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede said hydroponic weeds refer to cannabis and grow landless. The accused had obtained the seeds from Amsterdam and the Netherlands through the dark net and sold the smuggled material to suppliers in Mumbai and Pune at a rate of about 5,000 per gram. Merchants, on the other hand, sold it to surrounding customers 8,000 per gram. Shaikh and Khatri were abducted by Dombivli. During interrogation, they discovered the location of the apartment where they cultivated marijuana. Then we raided the apartment. In addition to medicines, we also seized some cultivation materials, PH regulators, plant nutrients, clay pebbles, water pumps, air circulation systems, CO2 gas cylinders, photosynthesis lighting systems, etc., Wankhede said. During questioning, the agency learned that the defendants were allegedly producing drugs for more than a year in the apartment owned by Rehan Khan, who lives in Saudi Arabia and allegedly funded the activity. Khan is a relative of Shaik and financed the rocket. Khatri is an expert in hydroponic cultivation while Shaik managed crop distribution. We have been investigating to uncover their entire network and connection to defendant Sahil Flacko, police said. The sale and purchase of medicines was done in cash and sometimes in cryptocurrency. Drug suppliers mostly approached customers through social media apps like snapchat and WhatsApp, Wankhede added. The agency learned about the drug unit run by Shaikh and Khatri during the interrogation of two drug suppliers Ganesh Sakharam Shere and Siddarnth Amin who were arrested with 310 grams of hydroponic marijuana by Parel on 12 April. Both sellers were supplying smuggling which is very expensive and are suspected of being linked to drug supplier Sahil Shah alias Sahil Flacko, who is on the wanted list since August last year in connection with drug-related death link of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In another operation, the agency arrested African citizen Onurah Samuel Mike from Versova and allegedly seized 30 grams of cocaine from him. During interrogation, Mike revealed that the Nigerian Celestian citizen is a frequent visitor to Mumbai and brings cocaine. Celestian had given him 50 capsules (500 grams) during his last visit, which he later sold to Andheri, Bandra and Santacruz.

