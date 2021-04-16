Colorado sees first continuous SAF supply





Colorado Regional Airport in Telluride (KTEX) has become the first place in Colorado to continuously supply sustainable aviation fuel. The airport-operated FBO picked up its first Neste MY SAF demonstration load on February 27, with two additional tank loads next month. On Thursday, it delivered the first of what will be a continuous supply, with each truck carrying 7,600 gallons of mixed SAF representing a 22 tonne reduction in CO2 emissions over its life cycle. Neste fuel – supplied by Avfuel and manufactured from renewable waste and scrap materials – meets all ASTM standards when mixed with conventional A-jet. As testing by engine manufacturers continues, uneven use of SAF in the future could yield up to 80 percent less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to traditional aircraft fuel. “Avfuel has worked diligently on the logistics for SAF delivery at Telluride Regional Airport and we are excited to announce this milestone that has been in the process for three years,” said KTEX manager Kenneth Maenpa. Keith Sawyer, Avfuel alternative fuel manager thanked the airport for providing the cleanest solutions amidst one of the most stunning environments in the world. “We commend the airport for being the first to provide SAF in the state of Colorado, which not only provides significant emission reductions but also raises awareness of the environmental benefits and safety of the product.”

