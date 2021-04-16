Bypoll campaign later, BS Yediyurappa positive for Covid, second time in 7 months





Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa who showed signs of illness two days ago while campaigning for boats to be held at a Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies tested positive on Friday for Covid-19 in a rare case of re-infection. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. “With a slight fever, today I was tested for Covid-19 and my report came out positive. “Even though I am fine, I am being hospitalized based on the doctors’ advice,” Yediyurappa announced on social media. Yediyurappa had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020, during the peak of the first wave of infections. Asymptomatic at the time, he had been quarantined for a week. He was recently administered his first dose of Covid vaccine and was scheduled to receive his second dose next week. Yediyurappa, 78, has been leading the BJP campaign for the April 17 vote count in Belagavi’s Lok Sabha country and Assembly Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly seats north of Karnataka. Before flying to Belagavi for the campaign on April 14, a Covid test was done on the CM as he reportedly did not feel well and he was tested negative. However, on April 15, Yediyurappa had to cut short his appearance for BJP candidate. He had blamed extreme fatigue and heat for feeling sick. On Friday morning, the CM held a meeting with officials in Bengaluru to assess the Covid 19 situation and later directed an briefing on the measures the government was planning. Hours later, Yediyurappa came to notice that he had tested positive after visiting the Ramajah Memorial Hospital, where a chest scan was done to assess the condition of his lungs. The President of the hospital, Dr. KC Gurudev, said, “Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had come to our hospital for general weakness. We accepted it for evaluation and all inquiries were made. We did a scan of his shoulder as he was complaining of pain in his shoulder. We have seen his CT scan on his chest, which is also normal. His family has decided to send him to Manipal Hospital for further observation. Gurudev said the CM was “exhausted by the election campaign” but good. The first polls in Karnataka are being held amid a Covid momentum, particularly in Bengaluru. BJP candidate for the Maski country, Prathapgouda Patil, was tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The number of boats to the Maski country became imperative due to Patil’s departure from Congress to the BJP in July 2019.

