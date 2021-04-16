Greek, Turkish Foreign Ministers clash at news conference | Voice of America





ATHENS – Tensions between Greece and Turkey reached a new high this week when the two countries’ foreign ministers traded accusations during a live televised press conference. The two NATO allies have been trying to rebuild relations after a dispute over a Turkish drilling ship brought them to the brink of war last year. At first, the talks seemed to be going well and the chances of resuming relations between Greece and Turkey turned out to be positive. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in fact, received a surprise invitation to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during Dendias’s trip to Ankara and at a later press conference, said his country was eager to support Turkish offers to join the European Union. But then, the climate immediately turned sour when Dendias said Greece’s position was clear in that Turkey was violating international law and maritime rules in the Aegean Sea, adding that Ankara should finally remove its threat to gone to war with Athens if it moved its territorial waters beyond the current six-mile range into the sea that separates them. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed the remarks, calling them unacceptable and a provocation. He said Turkey had never violated Greek sovereignty in its exploration and drilling work in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. And then he attacked Athens for claiming to have pushed more than 80,000 migrants into the Aegean over the past year. Moreover, Çavuşooulu warned that if Greece wanted to continue raising charges and escalating tensions, Turkey was ready to respond. Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a wide range of issues, ranging from competing claims to the Mediterranean, airspace, energy resources and the status of several uninhabited islands in the Aegean Sea. Tensions flared up dangerously last year when Turkey sent a drilling ship into the disputed waters of the Mediterranean a move that brought the two countries’ navies to the brink of war. The European Union and the United States have pushed both sides to the negotiating table, but talks have made little progress. Dendia’s trip to Ankara was intended to give a boost to the talks. But as sparks flew at the hot news conference on Thursday, analysts in Athens, like the daily Kathimerini’s Alexis Papachelas, thought, now what? Two scenarios, he said, could emerge. Both sides find a way to keep the talks moving, to show the West that they are committed to the process without making any substantial concessions. Or, Papachelas said, things can get ugly. Greek intelligence officials contacted by VOA say they are already gathering conversations via social media that Turkey is mobilizing migrants and refugees to push into Greece a move that strained relations between the two countries last year when President Erdogan lifted border controls. for the millions of refugees stranded in his home country and seeking refuge in Europe. Whether a new wave of migration materializes remains to be seen. Until then, Greece says it hopes to see Cavusoglu in Athens in the coming weeks for a second round of high-level talks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos