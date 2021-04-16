Right to privacy, reputation extinguished after death: HC





An individual’s right to privacy and reputation gained during his lifetime is extinguished after death, and therefore, none of them can be inherited by the legal heirs of the deceased, as is the case with immovable and movable property. Legal heirs also cannot try to protect them by initiating legal proceedings, the Madras High Court ruled on Friday. Judges R. Subbiah and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup overturned the ruling while rejecting a preferred appeal by former Prime Minister Jayalalithaas granddaughter J. Deepa. The appeal was made against a refusal of single judges to stop the measure of release of Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami-star Thalaivi on the grounds that the film was not made with her consent, and therefore, may disfigure the image of Jayalalithaa. Disagreeing with the complainant, the Second Division Bank wrote: The personality, reputation or privacy that a person enjoyed during his / her lifetime ends with his / her death. We are of the opinion that a right after death is not alienable. Therefore, the complainant is not entitled to an order under the right after the death of her aunt is required to be harmed by the release of the film entitled Thalaivi. Authorizing the decision, Justice Subbiah also noted that the film was yet to be released, and thus, it was too early for the complainant to claim that the filmmakers would damage her aunt’s reputation. The release of the film is subject to certification by the Central Film Certification Board and the board will have an opportunity to go through the content of the film, he said. Bench also agreed with senior adviser PS Raman, who represents film director AL Vijay and producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, that there was no obligation on the part of the filmmakers to get the appellants’ approval before making a film in the life of her aunts. The constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression was not conditional or limited to the premise that a filmmaker should only portray a particular version of the facts, he said. The judges also quoted the Bombay Supreme Court as saying that those holding important positions should have broad enough shoulders to graciously accept criticism of themselves, and that critical appraisal is the foundation of democracy. The power of film as a medium of expression lies in its ability to contribute to that appreciation, and the filmmaker cannot be forced to portray only a particular version of the facts. Passing a joint order, the judges also refused to grant any relief against the internet series Queen. They recorded the appearance of senior adviser Satish Parasaran, representing his director Gautham Vasudeva Menon, that the series was launched long ago, and thus, there was no issue in issuing a restraining order. The adviser also said the online series was not a biography as such, but only a fictional interpretation of a story inspired by real events.

