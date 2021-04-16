King says now is not the time for PEI to give up any dose of vaccine





Island Prime Minister Prince Edward is dismissing calls in some neighborhoods for COVID-19 provinces with few cases to send their vaccine distributions to worse regions. “While it is in our nature as islands to always strive to be helpful and supportive to all Canadians during difficult times, we do not think it is time to deviate from the current spread of our national vaccination,” said Prime Minister Dennis King in a statement late Friday afternoon. “Our hearts go out to all Canadians who are dealing with the ongoing difficulties of this pandemic,” he added, adding that the outbreaks “underline the importance of vaccinating all Canadians as soon as possible.” King said earlier in the week that he would be willing to provide testing assistance to neighboring New Brunswick, which now has more than 140 active cases due to a stubborn explosion in the Edmundston area near the Quebec border. “No province has been immune,” he wrote. “Earlier today, we heard[d of] the first hospitalization of a COVID-19 positive patient in our province. This is a bleak reminder of the precarious situation in which we find ourselves and requires that we continue to be vigilant in our fight against the virus. “ Earlier Friday, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) issued a call for “unprecedented” measures to address the growing number of COVID-19s in provinces such as Ontario and British Columbia. “The CMA is recommending placing resources where they are most needed to save more lives,” the group representing Canadian doctors said in a statement. In particular, she called on the federal government to change the distribution of vaccines, away from the system by which provinces receive doses based on their population. “We are happy to continue working with the provinces in regulating the provinces they deem necessary,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later told a news conference. Nova Scotia Prime Minister Iain Rankin was among those who spoke out against any redistribution of doses. “Things can change very quickly in this province,” Rankin said. “We are working really hard to prevent a third wave, but we need to make sure that the vaccine coming out and the way we structured it stays on track.” Said he would be ‘open’ to conversation On March 7, King told CBC’s Rosemary Barton that he would be “open to any talk” about the province. sending some of its supplies of COVID-19 vaccines in the most affected areas. This was before the New Brunswick cases began to rise steadily, with many of them turning out to include disturbance variants, which are much more contagious than the original COVID-19 type. King later clarified in the legislature that the province was not required to give up any prescribed dose of COVID-19. “Since the beginning of this pandemic, the Islanders have done their part to make this place safer,” he said in his statement Friday. “They have followed public health protocols, taken to heart the advice of public health officials and lined up to be vaccinated. The islands will continue to do their part in the best safety interest of all Canadians. “ More from CBC PEI

