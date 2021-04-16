After 2 years of abundant rain, IMD predicts normal monsoon this year





Monsoon for this year is likely to bring the normal amount of rainfall to 98% of the long-term average (LPA), the Meteorological Department of India said in its forecast on Friday, adding that there may be a 5% difference over or under forecast. India recorded monsoon rains above average for two consecutive years, and a normal season this year will significantly help the agricultural sector in particular and the economy in general, after a year when the pandemic has boosted profits. Summer rains which are usually set from June 1 are critical because almost 60% of India’s net arable land has no irrigation and almost half of the population depends on farm-based livelihoods. The rains also fill 89 nationally critical reservoirs critical to drinking and energy production. LPA is the average monsoon precipitation of 88 cm recorded from 1961 to 2010. IMD considers that precipitation between 96% to 104% of LPA is in the normal range. In 2020 and 2019, the monsoon was above normal with 110% and 109% of LPA. In 1996, 1997 and 1998, monsoon was normal at 103.4%, 102.2% and 104%. There is a 40% probability of the normal rate, 25% of a sub-normal, 16% of the above-normal, 14% of the deficient and 5% of the excess monsoon rains, according to the IMDs forecast. Contrary to private weather forecast agency Skymet Weathers on Tuesday that the monsoon is likely to be a healthy normal with 103% of LPA, the IMD forecast predicts the monsoon will be at the lower end of its normal LPA interval . IMD said a large part of East and Northeast India including Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and the Northeast states are likely to record below normal rainfall this year. Part of northwestern India, including Delhi, Haryana, parts of the Punjab, are likely to record below normal rainfall as well. In recent years, there has been great divergence in monsoon rains across regions, and, even in regions that receive abundant rainfall, long dry spells intertwine with intense wet ones. We have good news to share. After two years of rain above average, we are likely to receive normal monsoon rain this year, said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences. He added that La Nia conditions, which are accompanied in India by heavy monsoon rains and above average, and colder winters, have started to weaken since they started in 2020. La Nia conditions are likely to prevail only until May, so we will move on to ENSO [El Nio and Southern Oscillation] neutral conditions during the monsoon. It is very unlikely that El Nio conditions will develop during the monsoon months. There is a very low probability of creating negative Indian Ocean (IOD) conditions during the monsoon. So these conditions are likely to lead to a normal monsoon this year, Rajeevan said. The agricultural sector has been quite resilient. The government’s job now is to store supplies of inputs such as fertilizers and seeds, said economist R Mani of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. The farm sector, which contributes 39% to the rural economy, was able to shake off the effects of the pandemic last year due to normal rains and abundant supplies of subsidized inputs, such as fertilizers. With data from Zia Haq

