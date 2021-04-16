Infra overload: Fan bumps, oxygen, ICU beds

A record daily rise in coronavirus infections pushed health infrastructure to the brink in several states on Friday as patients tried to secure hospital beds, governments struggled to provide the oxygen needed to stabilize serious patients, and crematoria in major cities reported momentum and long delays.

The worst crisis was reported by major urban centers with high workloads, bringing real fear, expressed by experts when the pandemic first hit India in March last year, of infections flooding hospitals, overwhelming civic infrastructure and bringing medical staff to the point of fracture.

In Delhi, which reported the highest daily case number of 19,486 on Friday, 88% of the 3,976 intensive care unit beds were occupied, according to the Delhi Corona governments application. Patients also reported acute difficulty in securing a bed.

In Bengaluru, which recorded 9,917 cases, 99% of beds in government hospitals were occupied, an increase of more than 20 percentage points in the last three days. In Mumbai, which saw 8,839 cases, the bed occupancy rate was close to 80%. Availability of beds in the ICU or with oxygen support was even more difficult to achieve. What made things worse for critical patients in some large cities was that the distribution of free beds was uneven and poorly advertised, and getting care in nearby hospitals was difficult.

In many states, patients said hospitals and care centers reported an oxygen shortage that is essential to stabilize Covid patients, whose blood oxygen levels can plunge suddenly and therefore need to be constantly monitored. (Hindustan Times)

We have no beds, what can we do. We must reject patients. We do not even know where to refer to them; it is not like there are hospitals in the city that have beds available, said a doctor from a senior private hospital in Delhi. The situation was no better in smaller cities.

In Chhattisgarhs Raipur, the bed occupancy rate rose to 90% on Friday even when the state announced new Covid care centers for mild or asymptomatic patients. In Patna, all Covid beds at major institutes such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna and Instira Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences were full, while those at Patna Medical College and Nalanda Medical College were up to 90% occupied, according to health department.

All major hospitals in Ranchi such as the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Sadar Hospital showed full occupancy of oxygen-based beds and the ICU, the Covid City dashboard showed on Friday evening.

In West Bengal, which is in the midst of an eight-stage assembly election, the hospital occupancy rate rises from 25% on February 26, when polls were announced, to 86% on April 16, according to the state health department. During the same period, daily infections increased from 190 to 5,334, an increase of over 2700%. Of the 56 private hospitals in and around the state capital Kolkata, 21 had no beds available and 22 had less than 10 beds, data from the health department showed on Friday evening.

The rate of use in government hospitals in Kolkata is much higher as the city and its neighboring district of North 24 Parganas account for almost 50% of the total cases, a senior official of the state health department said on condition of anonymity.

Several states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and New Delhi have set up Covid care centers for patients with symptomatic relief, and officials hoped these would help overcome the crisis. We have assigned 50% of all hospital beds to Covid patients, Health Minister Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo said after videos of patients were shown on stretchers waiting outside the hospital emergency wards for admission. Some states have also placed orders for additional ICU beds.

A related problem was that of oxygen supply. In many states, patients said hospitals and care centers reported an oxygen shortage that is essential to stabilize Covid patients, whose blood oxygen levels can plunge suddenly and therefore need to be constantly monitored. States such as Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh issued orders mandating that 50% of the oxygen produced by factories be provided for medical purposes. In Maharashtras Aurangabad, the district collector took over a local steel plant to provide oxygen supply to hospitals in the district. On Friday, the Union interior ministry directed all Union states and territories to ensure the uninterrupted movement of oxygen-carrying medical vehicles along their borders and said they should not impose any restrictions on the production and supply of goods anywhere. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen is an important prerequisite for managing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19.

In Maharashtra, Secretary-General Sitaram Kunte said the state government regulated oxygen transport from neighboring states but feared a disruption due to blockages in many states.

The increase in coffin deaths in many of these states has also led to long delays in crematoria. In Lucknow, workers at the city’s three largest crematoria said they were working all day, leading to a shortage of wood. In Ahmedabad, crematoria reported waiting times ranging from five to 12 hours.

In Raipur, the district administration created 14 makeshift burn sites while in Surat, authorities reopened a crematorium after 15 years and created another makeshift one.