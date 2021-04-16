Here’s how you can watch Prince Philip’s funeral on Global News – National





As Prince Philip is set to rest at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17, an intimate burial will be held to honor the life and legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh. You can view the service, modified in relation to public health guidelines, at Globalnews.ca. Read more: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies at 99 years old Live coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. in the Pacific, and Canadians will be able to watch specials on Globalnews.ca or join us in our newscast service, available on the Global TV app , Amazon Prime and Roku.









4:03 Funeral preparations are underway for Prince Philip





European Bureau Chief Crystal Goomansingh will walk us through live coverage in Windsor, with additional reporting from Redmond Shannon in London, Jeff Semple in Toronto and Mike Le Couteur in Ottawa.

The ‘pyramid-shaped’ UFO sightings are real, says the Pentagon The story goes down the ad During the service, a choir of four is expected to sing selected pieces by the Duke of Edinburgh. The funeral service, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, is expected to last about 50 minutes. Read more: Prince Philip: A look at the photos where the Duke of Edinburgh visited Canada At the end of the service, the coffin of Prince Philip will be placed in the Royal Vault and the Archbishop of Canterbury will announce the blessing. An additional ceremony is also expected to be held at the Cathedral of Christ Churches in Ottawa 12:30 pm ET which will last approximately 40 minutes. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died April 9, at Windsor Castle. He was 99 years old. He was an integral figure in the British Royal Family and the longest living wife of a monarch in British history, having been in this role for over 60 years. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







