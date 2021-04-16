Stakeholders reach consensus on Indian Point: Corporation transfer





16 April 2021 Agreements reached a joint agreement between New York State, Entergy, Holtec and other actors to envisage the transfer of the Indian Point nuclear power plant to Holtec for the decommissioning and rehabilitation of the site. It also resolves pending litigation regarding the post-closure transfer of plant licenses when the final unit in the country closes later this month. Indian Points 2 and 3 (Image: Entergy) Entergy Corporation agreed in April 2019 to sell the Indian Point Holtec International Energy Center for rapid decommissioning and dismantling of the plant following the closure of the last operating unit in the country. Joint proposal which has now been agreed by the branches of Entergy and Holtec, together with the New York State Department of Public Service, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the New York State Department of Environmental Protection and other stakeholders, determines financial, administrative and other provisions relating to decommissioning work and also resolves ongoing legal proceedings in connection with the proposed transfer following the closure of the plant to Holtec subsidiaries. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) had approved in November 2020 the application of Entergy and Holtec to transfer the plant operating licenses, after closure, to Holtec, but the New York state filed a lawsuit challenging that decision. As part of the Joint Proposal, New York State, Riverkeeper, Cortlandt City and Hendrick Hudson School District will file their lawsuits against the NRC, currently pending in the U.S. District Court of Appeals. District of Columbia. “The difficult but necessary decision we made four years ago to close the Indian Point Operation Center safely and securely was the most difficult for our dedicated and professional staff,” said the Chairman and CEO of Entergy Leo Denault. “We are pleased to have reached a comprehensive and fair agreement regarding the rapid deactivation of Indian Point with many stakeholders who were involved in the process,” he added. Holtec President and CEO Chris Singh said the company was “pleased to find common ground and reach consensus” on an agreement supporting the rapid, safe and efficient removal of Indian Point. “This Joint Proposal provides additional financial security, oversight as well as environmental protection that serve to mitigate risk and protect the interests of local communities and New York City citizens,” he said. The parties to the Joint Proposal recommend that the New York Public Service Commission approve the proposal and approve the transfer following the closure of Indian Point from Entergy to Holtec. Entergy and Holtec have requested that a decision on the proposal be reached in May. Indian Point 3 – the last remaining operational unit on site on the Hudson River, about 24 miles (39 kilometers) from New York City – is a pressurized water reactor with a net generating capacity of 1030 MWe and began commercial operation in 1976. It is scheduled to close at the end of this month. Unit 2 was permanently closed in April 2020 after more than 45 years of operation. Indian Point 1 – a water reactor with a pressure of 257 MWe (net) – operated from 1962 to 1974. Holtec plans to begin the decommissioning process at Indian Point shortly after taking ownership and expects to release most of the site for reuse by the 2030s. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos