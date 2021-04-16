International
Biden says Iranian wealth at 60% is useless, but happy about the talks
US President Joe Biden on Friday called Iran’s uranium enrichment with 60% purity useless, but said he was pleased that Tehran was still in indirect talks with Washington on the two countries resuming compliance with Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran on Friday said it had begun enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever and one step closer to 90%, which is the weapons class, at its Natanz plant, where an explosion occurred earlier this week. that Tehran blamed Israel.
“We do not support and do not think it is at all useful that Iran is saying it will move to get rich at 60 percent,” Biden told reporters in Washington during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
“We are, however, pleased that Iran has continued to agree to engage in discussions – indirect discussions – with us and our partners on how we are moving forward and what is needed to allow us to return to “(the nuclear deal) … without making concessions that we are simply not willing to make,” Biden added.
In recent months Iran had already raised enrichment to 20% purity, a level at which uranium is considered to be highly enriched and an important step towards the weapons scale.
A 2015 deal with world powers to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting sanctions had limited the purity level to 3.67%. Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon.
“We are producing about 9 grams of enriched uranium at 60% per hour,” Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state television.
“But we have to work on the arrangements … to reduce it to 5 grams per hour. But then we will simultaneously produce 20% (uranium),” Salehi said.
Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iranian scientists had successfully started enriching 60% uranium in 40 minutes after midnight.
“The will of the Iranian nation does wonders that thwart any conspiracy,” Qalibaf wrote on Twitter.
In Vienna, a spokesman for the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA declined to comment on Iranian statements about 60% enrichment.
Asked if Iran’s move was a sign that Tehran is not serious about returning to the nuclear deal, Biden replied: “Discussions are ongoing. I think it is premature to make a judgment on what the outcome will be. But we are still talking “
Iran and global powers are meeting in Vienna to try to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by former US President Donald Trump three years ago – a potentially complicated attempt by Tehran’s decision to increase uranium enrichment.
Talks will continue for several days before being suspended so that Iranian and US officials can return home for consultations, a European Union official said on Friday. Read more
“We have this (Iranian) decision to go 60% richer. Certainly this is not making negotiations easier,” EU officials told reporters, calling what happened in Natanz “deliberate sabotage.” .
Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s chief negotiator in the talks, said Tuesday that Iran would activate 1,000 advanced centrifuge machines at Natanz.
Numerous Israeli media outlets have cited secret intelligence sources as saying that the country’s Mossad spy service carried out the sabotage operation at the Natanz complex. Israel – widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with a nuclear arsenal – has not officially commented on the incident.
Israel will do “everything it’s necessary” to ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday. Read more
