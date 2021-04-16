Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Jaywalkers warned; East Wenatchee annexes mall land; Military aircraft can conduct mock battles over NCW | Old News

From the Wenatchee World archives
115 years ago 1906
JR Taylor and Walter M. Olive yesterday bought Webster brick yards near the grounds for $ 4,000 and will begin production as soon as a bricklayer can be hired to take charge of the plant.
SC McCready is preparing to add an ice cream parlor to its business headquarters.
Dr. DW King, who recently moved here from Seattle, has opened his office at Wenatchee Drug Co.
EB Guenckel has resigned from his job as a cashier at the Greater North Warehouse to take up a position as accountant and secretary for the Wenatchee Fruit Growers Association.
Wenatchee High School Drama and Glee Clubs will present “Mr. Bob” Monday evening at the Wenatchee Theater. Admission is 25, 35 and 50 cents with tickets on sale at Pogue’s Drug Store. Proceeds will benefit from the library and piano fund.
Frank Padoshek, buyer for Harlin Meat Co., arrived in Wenatchee last night from Waterville with a load of cattle.
Pearl Ping, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. FE Ping, will arrive in Wenatchee on Saturday night train for a visit with her parents.
Wenatchee Drug Co. will give 5 cents for each citrate returned magnesium bottle.
Phillip Miller will set aside 15 acres of land around his Wenatchee home in order to create a city park at no cost to the city.
The land already has many shade trees and others will be added through which winding roads will be built. A pavilion and dance floor overlooking a baseball and athletics field are also planned.
Pat Sherburne, the water commissioner, is busy installing 10 new fire hydrants in the suburban residential area.
Littlefield Chairman and President Browne of the Business Club have organized a meeting of local residents to plan relief efforts for San Francisco earthquake victims
65 years ago 1956
The Mansfield High School graduation class was honored Monday with a banquet at First Christian Church, sponsored by church women. Distinguished students were Phyllis Pease, Kaye Wax Davis, Jim Matt-hiesen, Jerry Hansen, Daryl Asmussen, Marilyn Nordby, Jim Thomsen, Jerry Avenell, Gary Matthiesen, Bob Murison and Don Trimble.
Chuck Tudor, Bob Bonds, Tom Anderson, Mike Avey and Jess Montoya are among the members of the HB Ellison Junior High School choir who will perform tonight at the school’s annual P-TA variety show.
Mrs. Leo Jaspers has been elected president of St. Eugene Sports of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Wenatchee Police Chief Cleo Allen today gave notice to all jaywalkers in Wenatchee. Strict enforcement of an ordinance dictating pedestrian travelers to cross roads only at marked crossings will begin immediately. Jaywalking will bring a quote that requires a $ 5 bet.
The city limits of East Wenatchee are being expanded to include an additional 13 acres. The city council has voted to accept a petition from ED Gensinger and George Battermann Sr., seeking annexation in the city of the area in which the new shopping center is now being built.
40 years ago 1981
Central Washington University in Ellensburg plans to add a service center in Wenatchee that will offer four-year degrees and continuing education courses, according to Sterling Munro, a member of the school board.
Military aircraft could soon fly high-speed combat missions over North Central Washington at altitudes of up to 300 meters, according to a controversial proposal submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Navy and Air Force, which fly regular missions over the area, have proposed to the FAA that the current “operating floor” of the military operational area of 8,000 to 9,000 feet be lowered to 300 meters, in most cases. Residents in Okanogan County, Upper Douglas, Ferry and Stevens counties, including the entire Colville Indian Reservation, will be affected by the proposal.
Art Heideman, a vocational education teacher at Eastmont High School for the past 25 years, and Robert Smith, a 19-year-old teacher in the district, will retire this year. The Eastmont School Board accepted the resignations of both staff members Monday night, Superintendent Dick Stimpson said.
Paul Scea has received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Washington Central North Observer Council. Scea has supported Scouting here for over 50 years.
Vic Duncan is the new owner of Apple Bin Restaurant in Wenatchee Valley Mall.
The musical production of “The Babes in Toyland” by the Wenatchee Youth Theater opens Saturday evening in the auditorium of Wenatchee High School. Starring Kathy Martin and Kelly Hankins.
The Wenatchee Swimming and Tennis Club has a new tennis teaching professional. He is Mike “Mitch” Michkiosky, who was previously at the Tumwater Valley Racquet Club near Olympia.
Naomi Wood has been appointed to head the board of directors of the Wenatchee Housing Authority.