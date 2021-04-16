Myanmar military launched a successful coup earlier this year against former State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyis, the democratically elected government, claiming widespread fraud in the 2020 countries elections. The resulting anti-military protests have been met with brutal violence, including killing and torture of young children.

In the weeks following the coup, Suu Kyi, other politicians of her party and many Burmese citizens have been prohibited in unknown places. Security forces have killed and tortured hundreds of protesters, many of them children. The crisis in Myanmar requires not only greater international awareness, but also substantial punishment from the US and its allies.

While the government of Suu Kyis was far from perfect, as it allowed the continuation genocide of the Rohingya minority of countries, his decline in military rule has set a dangerous precedent. If the international community does not act, we remain complicit in the violence imposed on our international brothers seeking democracy. As Americans, we must stand up for freedom and justice, not accept oppression and violence. America’s history of violent imperialism makes this complicated, but our civilian power must be harnessed. Only when we receive international support to respond in a meaningful way will we be able to call ourselves true defenders of democracy. This will not take us away from the imperialist atrocities committed by the US abroad, but it can create solidarity among civilians seeking freedom, regardless of our national differences.

As violence has flared up, the U.S. government, which prides itself on being a beacon of democracy, has not done enough. President Joe Biden has simply condemned the violence, search that the junta regime release its prisoners and demonstrate respect for the will of the people expressed in the 2020 election. hangingfromd further trade agreements with the Myanmar government and implemented economic sanctions affecting the military leadership and their families. Such efforts signal a willingness for the US to do its utmost to support protesters on the ground, despite pretends the Biden administration would hold the authoritarians to account.

Biden has made admirable statements, but he needs to go further. If it does, it must refrain from sanctions and the suspension of trade agreements, which are ineffective for regime changes. Former President Barack Obama imposed sanctions after the outbreak of civil war in Syria. However, just over 10 years after the conflict began, U.S. sanctions have largely failed to change the behavior of the Assad regimes and instead have harmed innocent civilians. Likewise, Bidens’ attempt to sever further trade relations with Myanmar would do little to weaken the regime, as U.S. trade with the country barely amounts to $ 1.4 billion. In comparison, Myanmar’s trade with China is worth ten times that amount. Therefore, an international approach coupled with civil solidarity would be more effective in shifting the tactics of violent regimes in Myanmar.

Following Former President Donald Trumps violating the norms of American foreign policy, the US faces some monumental tasks abroad, such as rebuilding its alliances with European countries, traverse Russia and China AND springing influx of migrants from Central America. Because the US is working with nations like Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on counter-insurgency issues, humanitarian action could threaten our relationship with those who see democracy in Myanmar as a hoax to eventually undermine their rule. However, if the US really wants to sample democracy and freedom abroad, we must use our alliances with other democracies to fight authoritarianism.

Instead of relying on ineffective and performing responses, we should also commit to immediate field support: Myanmar Mutual Assistance is a fund designed to provide direct assistance to those who organize and protest against the military government. Moreover, as a global power, the US can rally building international support through the United Nations and building the basis for solidarity and humanitarian assistance from the international community.

But the government will likely not act if it does not feel there is a reason to do so. We, as students, have to give one. Not by signing empty petitions, but rather by acknowledging violence, educating ourselves about global politics and power structures to make us more fit to take action. As future leaders, it is our responsibility to understand a world beyond the United States. Moreover, the financially capable among us should donate to mutual aid groups that support those men who fight for justice. Instead of simply commenting on the crisis and pursuing sanctions, the US government should get global support or put pressure on the military government to stop killing its own people.

The above editorial represents the opinion of the majority of the Wheel Editing Board. The Editorial Board consists of Sahar Al-Gazzali, Viviana Barreto, Rachel Broun, Jake Busch, Sara Khan, Martin Shane Li, Sophia Ling, Demetrios Mammas, Sara Perez, Leah Woldai and Lynnea Zhang.