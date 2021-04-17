The Madras HC bench supports the order of a single judge in the online series at the end of TN CM Jayalalithaa- The New Indian Express





from PTI CHENNAI: A bank splitting the Madras High Court on Friday upheld the order of a single judge refusing to curb online serial producers focusing on the head of Tamil Nadu’s Last Minister J Jayalalithaa. “The protection under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution enjoyed by a filmmaker is not conditional on the premise that he must describe something that is not real to life. The choice is entirely his,” the court said. Those holding important positions must have broad enough shoulders to graciously accept criticism of themselves, and critical appraisal is the foundation of a democracy, said Judge R Subbiah and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup. And the power of film, as a medium of expression, lies in its ability to contribute to that appreciation, and that the filmmaker cannot be forced to portray only a particular version of the facts in a series or film online, jewelery is added. The bench was dismissing an original side appeal by J Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa’s granddaughter, challenging the December 12, 2019 order of the sole judge rejecting her interim request to detain AL Vijay, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Gowtham Vasudev Menon , the main crew members of the production units of various internet series for the late leader. The applicant claimed that the serials were produced without her consent, a direct descendant of Jayalalithaa. Moreover, several scenes in the series portrayed her aunt in dim light. Rejecting the call, the jeweler noted that it was Menon’s affirmative appearance that the series (‘Queen’) was inspired by real events and dramatized in the fictional reaction. Even otherwise, there is a ‘denial’ that says it is not a biography describing any character. Therefore, the judges said that “we are of the opinion that even if the complainant is in any way harmed by the portrayal of the former Prime Minister or members of her family in the internet series, the only remedy that is now open to the complainant is to seek redress due process for damages “. “When the online series (The Queen) had already been released on the OTT platform and it was also seen by many people, an order against its television broadcast could not be given.” “The single judge had also given the complainant / plaintiff the freedom to reapply at a later period, if there is a change in circumstances, based on the first series of episodes of the online series,” the court said. Therefore, the single judge was right when he refused to issue an interim injunction, as alleged by the appellant. “We do not find any weakness in such an order of the single judge,” the jeweler said. The right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India is not conditional on the premise that a filmmaker must portray only a particular version of the facts. Therefore, there is no obligation on the part of the defendants / defendants to obtain the prior consent of the complainant / plaintiff, the court added.

