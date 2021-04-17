Government announces reopening of the airport – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com





Grantley Adams International Airport welcomed return flights for the first time in a week from 6pm on Friday. Tourism and International Transport Minister Senator Lisa Cummins said this comes after a clean-up operation on the islands just after the ash from the La Soufriere volcano eruption in neighboring St Vincent, which forced its closure. Cummins said the reopening of the airport was not only important to Barbados’ economy, but was also critical to aid efforts in St. Vincent. This was a complex and extensive operation that covered the entire airport area, she said from the structure during a Government virtual media conference. All of our physical land space and our airfields as well as ours [information technology] capabilities, our satellite [dishes] and air traffic control capabilities, and our off-site locations, which are responsible for piloting aircraft safely in and around our airspace. She said: I want to express the appreciation of the Government and the Prime Minister [Mia] Mottley in particular has asked us to express her heartfelt appreciation to each of the leading construction companies in Barbados that has appeared here in recent days to support this cleanup operation at this facility. Every company was here and worked all night until early in the morning to be able to take us to a place where [on Friday] at 6 o’clock in the morning, we started the process of inspecting the airfield and all our communication equipment, and that process continued throughout the day and we are now in the process of finalizing the arrangements. Cleaning at the airport began on Thursday, after Mottley said several construction companies on the island had been assigned tasks to complete work so the facility could reopen before this weekend. Airspace has been given clear space, upper and lower, Cummins said. We are still dealing with reports from the Met Office about some Sahara dust and some fog, but the volcanic ash that was endangering the view of our airspace has since [receded]. She said: The expectation is that a commercial activity will start [on Saturday]. We have communicated with the airlines and they will make arrangements to get in touch with their passengers. Humanitarian flights serving St Vincent, most importantly, will be able to use Barbados as a landing base for [meet] the needs of our brothers and sisters in St. Vincent, who will benefit greatly. Cummins said maintenance will continue at the airport to ensure the safety of staff, aircraft and other critical equipment, and she expected a humanitarian flight to depart late Friday to carry relief supplies to the volcano-hit island. (Me)







