Armed and dangerous man wanted by Meadow Lake RCMP





Update: As a result of the investigation below, Raheem Hagen from Meadow Lake has been charged with Unintentional and Negligent Discharge of a Firearm. And, as a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Raheem Hagan. Raheem is considered armed and dangerous. Raheem is 62, weighs 187 bs and is slender in construction. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may be on his way to Edmonton, AB, but this has not been confirmed. If you see it, do not approach and call 911 or your local police immediately. Anyone with any information about Raheem Hagan’s locations should contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or their local police. Information may be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com. Background: Shortly before midnight on Tuesday 13 April, Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a report of shootings outside a business located in block 600 of 1rr Avenue on Lake Meadow. It was reported to police that two separate groups of people quarreled outside the business. During the altercation, a firearm was fired several times. One of the firearms entered a window of a passerby, who was not injured. All the suspects fled on foot and in their vehicles. At this point in the investigation, it is believed that up to five individuals were present or involved. No injuries were reported to police. The investigation is ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident, including details of any of the individuals involved, they are encouraged to report it to the Meadow Lake RCMP (306-236-2570) or anonymously through Crime Prevention at 1-800-222 -TIP (8477). Meadow Lake RCMP believes this incident has to do with street gang involvement. Over the past year, the Saskatchewan RCMP has worked diligently to implement several initiatives to address an increasing gang presence and violence in the central west of Saskatchewan. Several initiatives have been put in place, including: Crime Reduction Team, Gang Task Force, General Investigation Section, Detachment Teams, Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, Integrated Intelligence Units, Division Criminal Analytical Service and Crime Prevention Crime Reduction Team. If you are affiliated with a gang and want to leave it, contact the following organizations for assistance: – STR8 UP in northern Saskatchewan at 306-763-3001. – STR8 UP in central Saskatchewan at 306-244-1771. – Status of the Regina Indian Services Treaty in southern Saskatchewan at 306-522-7494.

