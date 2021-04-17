International
Patients run from the pillar to the post office while the city hospitals are filled with rafters
With the number of daily infections close to 20,000, Delhi is facing an acute crisis of hospital beds, with several healthcare facilities, including Covid dedicated facilities, now evacuating patients for lack of space, a Hindustan Times check showed on Friday. .
Covid-19 hospital admissions exceeded 10,000 for the first time on Thursday. As of Friday evening, out of a total of 16,426 beds, 12,087 were occupied. Of the total 3,976 ICU beds, 3,501 were occupied, according to the Delhi Corona app at 5 p.m.
With beds running out fast, more and more people are taking to social media to seek help finding space in hospitals.
On Friday night, when HT called 11 major hospitals, both government and private – three times each to check the availability of beds, most calls went unanswered. Only four of the 33 calls were answered with all being answered – no beds available at the moment.
Safdarjung Hospital was the only one of the six government hospitals contacted to respond to the call. The person on the other hand said: There are no beds available. We are not making any waiting lists; we just have no beds. According to the government application, the hospital had no ICU beds and 79 ward beds available at the time.
Only three private hospitals responded to the call Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis in Vasant Kunj and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Telephone operators at both Max and Fortis hospitals said there were no beds available and were disconnected before any further investigation could take place.
There were only two beds and there were no ICU beds available at Max Saketm and there were no ward beds or ICUs at Fortis-Vasant Kunj, according to the Corona app.
At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the operator said, We have no ICU beds. Ward beds may become available as we release more non-Covid patients. Asked when the bed could be made available, HT was told this would happen the next morning when many more patients were discharged.
According to the Corona app, there were six ward beds and two ICU beds at Ganga Ram Hospital at the time.
It was not immediately clear how quickly the application was updated by hospital staff to reflect the current situation.
Hospital executives Max and Sir Ganga Ram declined to comment. A representative for Fortis could not be reached.
A doctor from one of the private hospitals, on condition of anonymity said, We have no beds, what can we do. We need to get patients back. We do not even know where to refer to them; it is not as if there are hospitals in the city that have free beds.
In a meeting with senior health officials on Friday, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed that the helpline numbers in the Delhi Corona app remain functional throughout the day, according to a government announcement. There should be multiple helpline numbers in hospitals and nodal persons should be assigned to each helpline number. No urgent call should be missed and rejected, Kejriwal said.
At the meeting, the CM also directed officials to ensure that hospitals regularly update information on the availability of beds in state governments through the Delhi Corona portal.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital on Friday evening said, We have 700 ward beds and 150 ICU beds. The situation is still manageable; the hospital was completely full in November. But more beds will become full as the number of new cases increases. According to figures provided by him, only two of the ICU beds available had a ventilator, while the rest provided only oxygen support for patients.
According to the Delhi government application, there were 739 ward beds and only 12 ICU beds available at the hospital at the time.
A doctor working at the ICU at the hospital said, The number of patients we are currently admitting is two to three times what we had seen in November. The hospital is already full.
Another doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital said: We have 1,500 beds. However, there is no infrastructure support, machinery and staff to run some of these beds. In addition, many of the hospital’s healthcare workers have started positive testing again. So we can not accept as many patients.
