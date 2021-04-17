New COVID-19 rabid measures ignore science table tips for tougher blocking, paid illness days

The jobs hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreaks remain unaffected by new provincial measures that also fail to provide paid sick days for low-income workers who are more likely to contract the virus.

Prime Minister Doug Ford’s announcement came hours after the Ontario Scientific Advisory Board urged the province to close all non-core work and provide adequate paid leave for those in the essential sectors.

While non-core construction will be temporarily closed under new orders, production and storage – where existing data show most workplace outbreaks have occurred, and where many workers have not paid for sick days – will continue without any restriction.

The regulations define essential construction as projects in health care, municipal and provincial infrastructure, electricity generation and education. It also includes projects in manufacturing, warehousing, residential construction and residential or commercial excavation projects started before April 17th.

“Today’s announcement does not really get to the heart of what is causing our COVID-19 cases to increase,” said Naheed Dosani, a palliative care physician and University of Toronto professor, adding that the paid days of illness are an essential part contained in the virus.

“People will get sick and people will die because of the lack of government action on this.”

Labor advocates and health experts, including every health unit in the province, have demanded legally paid sick days to ensure workers have immediate access to unpaid leave in order to slow the spread of the virus. .

In a statement, Ontario Labor Federation president Patty Coates called Friday’s announcement “outrageous.”

“The handling of this pandemic by Doug Ford has been a major failure and an absolute disaster. It is high time that this government introduced sick paid days, guaranteed paid leave for vaccines, and ensured that all front-line employees had priority access to vaccines. “

A recent study of disturbing variants COVID-19 (VOC) found a growth rate of 51 percent of variants in neighborhoods with the highest density of essential workers, double the rate of communities with the lowest concentration of essential workers, according to the study i led by associate professor of medicine at McMaster University Dr. Zain Chagla.

Ford has said paid sick days would copy a temporary, retroactive federal sickness benefit, which amounts to $ 450 a week after tax and cannot be used immediately by a worker who may be experiencing COVID symptoms .

“We do not need the federal government to adjust Canada Repair Disease Benefit to make it better. We need the provinces to regulate paid sick days, “said registered nurse Carolina Jimenez, a member of the Fair Work and Health Network.

In response to questions about why severely hit production and distribution sites will see no restrictions, Ford said supply chain issues prevented any closures.

In the Peel Region, production has seen 37 percent of the region’s outbreaks in the workplace – the single largest part. Similarly, in the Durham Region, the sector accounted for one-third of all outbreaks since the onset of the pandemic. Production also has the largest number of active job outbreaks reported this week in Toronto.

Warehousing has also been hit hard, especially in Peel: there are at least 1,600 cases of job-related outbreaks in the sector; at least 900 workers at three Amazon outlets in the region have contracted the virus.

An asterisk analysis for blockchain regulations earlier this year found that they left 65 percent of workers in certain “essential” GTAs – about 2 million people.

Nitin Mohan, an epidemiologist and partner at ETIO Public Health Consultants, said all that remains of a full closure would be “wise”, calling the restrictions implemented – and then lifted – earlier this year “joke”.

“If (you will) do it, do it right,” he said.

Much of Friday’s announcement flies in the face of an earlier conference at which the chairman of the Science Desk Advisory Board, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown said that “only essential jobs should be open now”.

“We need to stop the infection coming to our essential workplaces to keep them open,” he said. “Many people may need extra support and easy access to stay home when they are sick.”

Deena Ladd of the Workers’ Action Center said the Ford announcement ignores workers who need to keep going to work, focusing instead on those who can stay home.

“There are many options on the table that he is not considering because of his policy …,” she said.

This week, the Ministry of Labor said it will visit 1,300 construction sites to check COVID-19 compliance.

“We are closing some non-essential constructions, like shopping malls, hotels and office towers,” McNaughton said Friday.

“However, there are still projects that are critical to our health, such as the construction of our homes, our hospitals, assessment centers and long-term care homes. “And we have to make sure that those on these sites are being kept safe.”

The ministry has conducted 46,000 inspections related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic; since January has issued 500 fines for violators of the rules. Last year, the ministry fined an employer for violating COVID-related safety rules.

McNaughton said the ministry will boost law enforcement and other white-collar professions, where some employers are still allowing distance work despite blocking measures.

“For our employers and employees, note, this is your final warning,” McNaughton said.

Experts expressed deep concern about another form of implementation, essential to Ford’s new government plan: police.

“There is a long history of excessive policing, in communities where people of low-wage race live, often where our essential workers live,” Dosani said.

“It also sends a message that the vast majority of COVID-19 infections are related to transmission in places like parks, for example, when we know that is not really the case.”

“We know COVID-19 is being switched” in plants, factories and in “the types of places where essential workers work so that they can pay their bills,” he added.

Taken as a whole, Friday’s measures address things that “(should not) need to be fixed,” Jimenez said.

“It’s just like in medicine – if I’m not treating the source of the infection, a person will become increasingly ill until he dies,” she said.

“And here it’s the same.”