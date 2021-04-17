Tarin joins the cabinet in a major reshuffle – The Gazette

ISLAMABAD: In another reshuffle in the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday changed the portfolios of five ministers as he brought in former Minister Shaukat Tarin to replace Finance Minister Hammad Azhar, who was recently indicted in place of Hafeez Shaikh.

The opposition called the reshuffle of the old wine in the new bottle and questioned what significant change the prime minister had made from such reshuffles.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin has been appointed Minister of Finance with the additional revenue portfolio. He replaced Mr. Azhar who had served as finance minister for less than three weeks.

While no announcement has been issued regarding the shock, another reshuffle is expected in the cabinet within the next few days when some new faces are likely to be brought in.

Five portfolios changed, another shock is likely soon

Former Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has been given the post of Minister of Energy while former Energy Minister Omar Ayub has become Minister of Economic Affairs instead of Khusro Bakhtiar who has become Minister of Industries and Production.

Under the new agreement, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz have swapped their portfolios.

The federal cabinet has been reshuffled at least four times since Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power.

Mr Chaudhry, who has been given the ministry of information for the second time while talking to Dawn, confirmed the new changes and said another phase of the reshuffle was expected in the coming days.

Government sources had previously told Agim that the government had made an offer to Mr Tarin to join the cabinet as a special aide or adviser to the Prime Minister, but he linked it to the decision on a reference he had faced. for almost a decade. He had said he would not accept the offer unless a case was brought against him filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He is a distant relative of PTI senior leader Jehangir Tareen, who is also facing investigations into the government sugar scandal.

Mr Tarin, who also held the finance ministry in the PPP government, is the fourth finance minister appointed by Prime Minister Khan after Assad Umar, Hafeez Shaikh and Hammad Azhar were given the portfolio.

Similarly, the oil ministry changed hands from PTI leaders Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Omar Ayub to Nadeem Babar in less than three years before Tabish Gohar was brought in as special assistant. The official in charge of the food safety ministry has also been changed many times.

The first major change came in April 2019 when Mr. Sheikh was brought in as the Prime Minister’s finance adviser replacing Mr. Umar, who was the finance minister. Later in November 2019 Mr. Umar returned again to the federal cabinet as Minister of Planning while Mr. Bakhtiar was appointed Minister of Economic Affairs. The change came days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIA) team released reports on the sugar crisis and then named Food Safety Minister Mr Bakhtiar among the beneficiaries.

Mr Chaudhry on Friday said as information minister, his task would be to change misconceptions about Pakistan and highlight the government’s vivid efforts to make Pakistan a Naya.

The minister, in a tweet, said he was grateful to Prime Minister Khan for providing him with an opportunity to work as Minister of Science and Technology. He realized that one ministry that could change the fate of Pakistan was the Ministry of Science and Technology, he added. He also expressed hope that the IT ministry and the ministry of science and technology would merge, with the government making efforts to turn Pakistan into a hub of a knowledge economy.

Asked if the Prime Minister was dissatisfied with the work of the ministers he replaced, Mr Chaudhry said this was the question the Prime Minister could best answer. No one but the prime minister knows why the ministers have been replaced, he said.

Reaction to objections

The opposition reacted to the cabinet reshuffle after the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP) believed that the reshuffle and further trend towards technocrats was a manifestation of the hybrid regime’s long-standing desire to replace the parliamentary system with that of the technocrats in a presidential form of government. .

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar believed that the recent reshuffle of the cabinet and the banning facade of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan was a signal to the IMF and the next FATF meeting that their demands would be met by hybrids. The economy will not improve by changing faces. There is a need for structural changes. Issues in non-combat military spending, the Reko Diq issue and the NAB that oust investors are areas that are at the root of economic problems, he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said changing his team would not work as the current change would come when the team leader was replaced. A week ago the prime minister was praising the performance of the finance and information ministers but today he replaced them, she said.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said Mr Khan and his team had failed to rid the country of crises. He said the prime minister wanted to run the country according to the cricket field model, but the fact was that his team was incapable of delivering.

Published in Agim, 17 April 2021