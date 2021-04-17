International
Russia moves to outlaw Navalny movement as doctors call for access to it
The move is the most serious attack so far by authorities on the Navalny movement as the Kremlin seeks to crack down on opposition driven by its fiercest critic, who was sent to a prison camp for 2 1/2 years in February.
Russia’s decision comes as doctors supporting Navalny have warned that his health condition is becoming dangerous in prison, where he has been on a hunger strike for more than two weeks and has accused authorities of denying him medical care.
Russia’s attorney general’s office issued a statement Friday saying it had filed a motion demanding that the Navalny Anti-Corruption Fund and its regional campaign branches be declared “extremist” under legislation normally used for terrorist groups, and violent religious sects.
The prosecutor’s office said it was filing the lawsuit on the grounds that Navalny’s groups were “creating the conditions for changing the foundations of the constitutional order”, ostensibly through a foreign-backed revolution.
Russia has in recent years passed draconian legislation, initially to help dismantle terrorist groups, but more and more measures are being taken against critics of President Vladimir Putin. If declared “extremist”, Navalny organizations will be banned – anyone thought to be participating in or helping them could face lengthy prison sentences.
“Well, here we are. They have decided to steam the BFK and the campaign headquarters,” Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Fund, wrote on Twitter. “We will not give up.”
The Anti-Corruption Fund, known by the initials FBK, publishes investigations that reveal the alleged ill-acquired wealth of Putin and other powerful Russians. The BFK, along with regional branch offices, helps organize peaceful anti-corruption protests and calls for an end to Putin’s rule. But the groups do not advocate violence or the overthrow of the state by force.
The Anticorruption Fund this week published a New video investigation reveals what he said was a secret settlement for Putin in northwestern Russia, complete with a detailed spa complex.
Leonid Volkov, a senior Navalny lieutenant, said Friday’s announcement meant the Kremlin had not yet decided whether to outlaw the group, telling people “don’t shut up”.
Authorities have kept strong pressure on Navalny’s move since he returned to Russia in January after recovering from his near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent last summer. His arrest sparked thousands of protests, but Navalny’s allies were forced to cancel street demonstrations in February. in the face of an intense police crackdown.
Concerns have been raised about Navalny’s health in prison, where, in addition to the hunger strike, he said he had been denied proper treatment for back pain so severe as to restrict his gait. And just last week, Navalny moved to the prison medical ward suffering from a respiratory illness and a high fever.
On Friday, doctors supporting Navalny wrote an open letter to the head of the Russian prison service, begging for negotiations with prison doctors to agree on a treatment plan, saying that Navalny’s deteriorating condition could life threatening.
“We express extreme concern for his state, which is approaching critically,” write doctors, some of whom are activists. Doctors write in the letter that medical tests show Navalny is suffering from kidney damage that could lead to serious problems with his circulatory system “up to a heart attack”.
Navalny’s wife and mother said they visited him this week and were alarmed at how weak he was.
“Aleksey, as always, holds his soul. He speaks just as cheerfully, but quietly. Coughing badly, breathing with difficulty,” his mother, Lyudmila, wrote in an Instagram post.
Navalny said in a message Friday that prison authorities were threatening to start feeding him by force if he did not feed himself. In a message posted on his Instagram account by his team, Navalny wrote that he would refuse and that he was asking to be examined by his doctor.
“My head is spinning a lot,” Navalny said, “but I’m still going for now because I feel your support. Thank you!”
