International
‘Unprecedented’ action taken to make room for COVID-19 patients in Regina
A dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 due to more harmful and transmissible variants of concerns posing challenges in Regina hospitals, according to Saskatchewan health authority.
The intensive care units in the city have exceeded their initial capacity of 27 beds and the staff is “extended to the maximum,” said Lori Garbinski, executive director of provincial tertiary care programs.
As of Friday, there are 81 COVID-19 patients admitted to Regina, 30 of whom are in the ICU.
In order to create more space for virus patients, the JSC has brought in 18 extra beds and other wards have been expanded into ICU units.
Furthermore, the health authority has started housing two COVID-19 patients per room in the ICU as well as in the cardiac care units.
“This action is unprecedented,” Garchinski said.
Regina ICU doctor Jeffrey Betcher said they are doubling the busyness to keep patients as close as possible in order to expand the workforce, which he said was tight.
Overvoltage capacity
JSC will continue to double the beds as needed, as all 45 of its Regina ICU beds are taken by both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. They are also considering expanding into medical-surgical units if necessary.
People who do not require critical care are being transferred to hospitals in the rural south and also in the north in order to free up space. Other patients are bypassing Regina hospitals.
Using field hospitals is not an option for JSCs. Garchinski said they are not built for critically ill patients, but rather for those who are at the end of their path and require extra oxygen or IV.
“The infrastructure is very different for critical care patients than a ward patient and field hospitals would not have that kind of infrastructure in place,” Betcher said.
With variants of concerns continuing to fuel a new rise in cases, health officials expect an increase in hospitalization due to public members breaking public health orders over Easter.
“What is happening now is really the result of what happened two weeks ago. As we come into the second week after Easter, we are seeing the results of large meetings that may not have been in line with health orders, “Betcher said.
Garchinski said the JSC continues to make plans with other ICUs in the province in order to expand bed capacity and workforce levels.
The JSC gave details of its ICU capacity holding a rare press conference on Friday.
“We are doing our part and it really depends on the public to do their part,” Betcher said, while urging the public to follow all public health orders and get vaccinated.
“If we tax our healthcare workers and the healthcare system to the point of breaking down when it ‘s over … there will be a lot of people who are very tired. And I’m not sure the public would be safe and it would make them feel like new health care workers would take care of them after that was over. “
The Minister of Health says that the hospitalizations have stabilized
The JSC message was different from the one given by Health Minister Paul Merriman hours ago.
During a clash in the Saskatchewan legislature on Friday, Merriman said he heard double beds “could happen,” adding that it was “very temporary.”
He said while referring to Regina Hospital, “we have seen the numbers stabilize in terms of hospitalizations”.
“We hope the trend continues,” Merriman said, encouraging the public, especially those in Regina, to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said vaccines would continue to help delay hospitalizations and deaths.
However, Opposition Leader Ryan Meili called on the government to do more in order to reduce the growth capacity in Regina hospitals.
“Hopefully it is temporary, but it is avoidable. We did not need to be in this situation and it is much worse than the minister is willing to confess,” Meili said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]ort.exbulletin.com