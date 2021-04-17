‘Unprecedented’ action taken to make room for COVID-19 patients in Regina

A dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 due to more harmful and transmissible variants of concerns posing challenges in Regina hospitals, according to Saskatchewan health authority.

The intensive care units in the city have exceeded their initial capacity of 27 beds and the staff is “extended to the maximum,” said Lori Garbinski, executive director of provincial tertiary care programs.

As of Friday, there are 81 COVID-19 patients admitted to Regina, 30 of whom are in the ICU.

In order to create more space for virus patients, the JSC has brought in 18 extra beds and other wards have been expanded into ICU units.

Furthermore, the health authority has started housing two COVID-19 patients per room in the ICU as well as in the cardiac care units.

“This action is unprecedented,” Garchinski said.

Regina ICU doctor Jeffrey Betcher said they are doubling the busyness to keep patients as close as possible in order to expand the workforce, which he said was tight.

Overvoltage capacity

JSC will continue to double the beds as needed, as all 45 of its Regina ICU beds are taken by both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. They are also considering expanding into medical-surgical units if necessary.

People who do not require critical care are being transferred to hospitals in the rural south and also in the north in order to free up space. Other patients are bypassing Regina hospitals.

Using field hospitals is not an option for JSCs. Garchinski said they are not built for critically ill patients, but rather for those who are at the end of their path and require extra oxygen or IV.

“The infrastructure is very different for critical care patients than a ward patient and field hospitals would not have that kind of infrastructure in place,” Betcher said.

Beds at Regina Field Hospital for COVID-19 patients. JSC says the field hospital is not equipped to deal with critically ill patients. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

With variants of concerns continuing to fuel a new rise in cases, health officials expect an increase in hospitalization due to public members breaking public health orders over Easter.

“What is happening now is really the result of what happened two weeks ago. As we come into the second week after Easter, we are seeing the results of large meetings that may not have been in line with health orders, “Betcher said.

Garchinski said the JSC continues to make plans with other ICUs in the province in order to expand bed capacity and workforce levels.

The JSC gave details of its ICU capacity holding a rare press conference on Friday.

“We are doing our part and it really depends on the public to do their part,” Betcher said, while urging the public to follow all public health orders and get vaccinated.

“If we tax our healthcare workers and the healthcare system to the point of breaking down when it ‘s over … there will be a lot of people who are very tired. And I’m not sure the public would be safe and it would make them feel like new health care workers would take care of them after that was over. “

Dr. Jeffrey Betcher, right, was the first person in Saskatchewan to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He is encouraging others in the province to help maintain the health care system and its workers by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. (CBC)

The Minister of Health says that the hospitalizations have stabilized

The JSC message was different from the one given by Health Minister Paul Merriman hours ago.

During a clash in the Saskatchewan legislature on Friday, Merriman said he heard double beds “could happen,” adding that it was “very temporary.”

Minister of Health Paul Merriman. (CBC)

He said while referring to Regina Hospital, “we have seen the numbers stabilize in terms of hospitalizations”.

“We hope the trend continues,” Merriman said, encouraging the public, especially those in Regina, to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said vaccines would continue to help delay hospitalizations and deaths.

However, Opposition Leader Ryan Meili called on the government to do more in order to reduce the growth capacity in Regina hospitals.

“Hopefully it is temporary, but it is avoidable. We did not need to be in this situation and it is much worse than the minister is willing to confess,” Meili said.