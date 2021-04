Evergreen can unload the ever given load

Ever given almost refloated, March 28 (Suez Canal Authority) from

Maritime Executive

04-16-2021 09:11:53 As negotiations drag on between the Suez Canal Authority and boxing owners, operators and insurers Given sometimes, charterer Evergreen is considering ways to unload cargo for future shipments by other means. Given sometimes has been trapped in the Great Lakes for bitter inspections and legal maneuvers since it was removed from the southern edge of the Suez Canal on March 29th. After unsuccessful negotiations with owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the Suez Canal Authority received a court order to seize Given sometimes on April 13, formalizing its promise to hold the ship until a claim for damages totaling about $ 1 billion is paid. (According to the court, the exact figure is $ 916 million.) The size of the claim and the seizure are both unusual. In the event of a victim, the insurer or owner usually posts a link to the local authorities in exchange for permission for the ship to continue its commercial voyage. The affected parties then negotiate financial compensation without further interference with the crew or cargo interests. In a statement, Evergreen said the KCS claim was unjustified, noting an unusual claim of $ 300 million for “reputation loss” and another $ 300 million for a “rescue bonus”. Independent observers suggest the measurable damage to the SCA in lost losses and recovery costs is likely to be under $ 200 million. Meanwhile, the ship’s crew is stranded on board and they are told they have been denied permission to disembark for a crew change or for shore leave. The owners of Given sometimes The consignment worth 18,000 TEU will have to pay an average total bond to get their goods back, but those goods cannot be delivered until Given sometimes is released – or another solution is found. An individual involved in the process told the Wall Street Journal that Evergreen is now looking at “the prospect of moving containers to other vessels and delivering them to customers in Europe”. This could include chartering empty vessels to make special-purpose voyages to pick up cargo or purchase empty slots on other container vessels operating en route to Europe. Or the transfer option would require Given sometimes be placed in a terminal equipped with STS cranes large enough to handle its incredibly long and very wide stacks. “Confiscation of Given sometimes and the claim for compensation for rescue and other expenses from the Egyptian canal authority escalates the complexity and cost for the numerous owners of cargo in transit on board the ship. “Unless a solution, those cargo owners now face additional costs and delays while the ship arrest is maintained,” commented lawyers Bruce Paulsen and Brian Maloney of Seward & Kissel.

