Ontario to limit outdoor gatherings amid wave of infections





Law enforcement now has the ability to search anyone outside their place of residence, including drivers, to indicate their intent to leave home and give their address, tweeted Ontario Provincial Police. The story goes down the ad But the Waterloo Regional Police Force said it will not carry out occasional or individual vehicle stops, and Toronto Mayor John Tory said he is very concerned about arbitrary stops of people by police at any time. Quebec closed its border with Ontario and Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said inter-provincial travel would be limited. Large box stores will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Schools are already closed and students will resume online learning next week. Ontario has averaged nearly 5,000 new infections a day in recent days. Ford complained about crowded parks and playgrounds, but did not mention workplaces where the virus is spreading. The new restrictions do not include paid sick leave days, which health experts have said will protect essentially vulnerable employees and help stop the spread of the virus in the workplace and the community at large. The story goes down the ad Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and medical director of the Antiviral Surveillance Program at Sinai University Health Network, said the Fords government has learned zilch how the virus is transmitted and whether the government is morally bankrupt. Zero support for essential workers: I’m absolutely disgusted. This is a criminal, Morris said. Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease doctor in Mississauga, Ontario, said he was very disappointed with the decision to close the playgrounds and restrict outdoor activities. The unintended consequence is that this will lead people inside the house where the risk of transmission is higher, he wrote on Twitter. The story goes down the ad Ford blamed the lack of vaccines for the latest restrictions but did not mention Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’ announcement that Pfizer is doubling the amount of vaccines in Canada over the next month and getting millions more in May and June. Procurement Minister Anita Anand said in total Canada will receive between 48 million and 50 million doses by the end of June. Canada has a population of 38 million and all eligible Canadians are expected to receive at least one dose by July Trudeau said the pandemic is particularly bad in Canada’s largest city, Toronto, where record numbers are filling intensive care hospital beds. We are standing by to set up the Canadian Red Cross to help with their mobile vaccination teams, Trudeau said. The story goes down the ad A spokesman for Ontario’s prime minister has denied any wrongdoing. We do not have a capacity issue, we have a supply issue, said Ivana Yelich, a spokeswoman for the Ontario Prime Minister. However, Ontario is begging other provinces to send nurses and other health workers. In a letter to all provinces and territories, the Ontario government noted that there are thousands of nurses. Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus also asked if her counterparts have any resources to save. Her letter says the pandemic has strains of hospital capacity, especially intensive care. Angus estimated that Ontario will have 4,145 short nurses in the hospital sector alone over the next four months. The story goes down the ad We are projecting a need for this critical support for four months after the projected third wave peak, Angus wrote. Trudeau said this is likely the final and most severe extent of the pandemic, but he announced that Canada will receive an additional 4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in May, another 2 million in June and 2 million more in July. With those additions, the country of 38 million will receive 24 million doses of Pfizer by June. Meanwhile, Moderna said it will send 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the 1.2 million projected. Canada is receiving its first Johnson & Johnson shipment later this month, 300,000 doses. The story goes down the ad Vaccinations have increased in Canada, but the lack of stronger restrictions in Ontario led to a third wave. Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of scientific advisory to Ontario governments, urged citizens to notice that hospitals are exploding in layers. They were setting up field hospitals and separating critically ill patients from their families by helicoptering them across the province for care. Children’s hospitals are now accepting adults as patients and this has never happened before in Ontario. It has never happened before in Canada, he said. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said giving police the authority to detain and interrogate anyone who accidentally risks a rash of racial profiling and said the occasional police prohibitions during COVID are unconstitutional. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

