Typhoon Surigae (Typhoon Bising) is strengthening rapidly and can move dangerously near the Philippines





Typhoon Surigae has been moving slowly towards the Philippines since it took place earlier this week, but over the past 24 hours the storm has intensified rapidly.

The Surigae, known locally in the Philippines as Typhoon Bising, was developed by a tropical storm on Thursday in the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 135 mph (215 kph).

This rapid intensification occurred due to ideal conditions for hurricane / typhoon development: Wind shear, or change in wind speed and direction with altitude in the atmosphere, has been very low. High wind shear can shatter storms like this into pieces, but low shear allows them to feed on extremely warm waters and thrive in a powerful storm.

Continuous low shear and excellent output will allow the Surigae to thrive in warm water that is exceeding a few degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, it is possible for Surigae to reach super typhoon status (winds of 150+ mph, 240+ kph) in the next day or two.

The forecast shifts closer to the Philippines Earlier in the week, forecasts for Surigae would follow west towards the Philippines before returning northwest and north, comfortably losing the Philippines to the east. In recent days, however, some weather forecasting models have shown a tendency for the storm to follow closer to the Central Philippines. While most forecast models as well as official forecasts by Joint Warning Center for Typhoon and local authorities with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( HOPE ), show the center of Typhoon Surigae crossing roughly 100 miles in the Philippine Sea on Saturday night and Sunday, the storm will pass close enough to bring significant impacts. In this current trajectory, the strongest winds with over 100 mph (160 km / h) and the worst rainfalls would stay offshore, but the storm would pass close enough to bring tropical storm gusts ( 39-73 mph, 63-117 kph) and four to eight inches (100-200 mm) of rain. This rain and wind can be enough to cause localized flooding, minor property damage and power outages. PAGASA has already issued warnings as conditions are expected to worsen on Sunday. If the trend towards the west continues, the impact will worsen and additional warnings will be issued. Regardless of the exact track, a storm of this size will generate a giant surf and sailors in the region are advised to use caution. Even if Surigae remains offshore this weekend, it will have to be monitored next week as it slowly moves northwest and north. How many storm turns will determine the impacts in the northeastern parts of Luzon. Some weather forecast models show the storm is approaching extremely close to this part of the Philippine coast from Tuesday and Wednesday, but other official models and forecasts continue to be further away from the sea with limited impacts. Time will tell.

