Key headlines: Government pushes to increase vax production; normal monsoon in 2021





The government is pushing to increase production of Covid-19 vaccines 10 times by September Following the rapid pursuit of the introduction of foreign vaccines, the government is now taking steps to increase the production of indigenously developed Covaxin by almost ten times by September. The move comes at a time when cases of Covid-19 have risen across the country and several states have raised concerns about a lack of vaccines. Read more Govt project proposals link the increase in insurance FDI with the solvency margin The Ministry of Finance has proposed that foreign-owned insurance companies of more than 49 percent will have to maintain a solvency margin of 180 percent if they declare dividend payments in a financial year. If insurance companies repatriate dividend profit to their shareholders but cannot meet the 180 percent margin, they will have to set aside 50 percent of their net profit in a general reserve, according to the proposed draft rules. from the Finance Services Department (DFS). Read more Citi can be broken down for choice for consumer business contenders: Analysts A fierce price war could be expected between potential plaintiffs for Citibank India assets as virtually every bank will line up to take over its retail business, in part or in full, analysts say. However, the process of getting out of business and finding new buyers will not be rushed and will likely take more than a year to complete, they say. So far, the business continues as usual, and you can still open an account with Citibank and get credit cards, if you qualify. Read more UK Home Office clears extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed an extradition order for Nirav Modi, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with the $ 2 billion Bank of Punjab (PNB) fraud case, sources said. Indian top diplomat in UK Friday Read more March Poonawalla urges US Prez to lift ban on vaccine raw material exports Adar Poonawalla, head of the world’s largest vaccine maker (in doses), on Friday urged US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on the export of vaccine raw materials. The restriction has hit vaccine production in India. In a tweet posted on social media tagging the US President, the head of the Serum Institute of India (SII) said “Dear @POTUS, if we really want to come together to defeat this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, “I urge you to lift the embargo on raw material exports from the US in order to increase vaccine production. Your administration has the details.” Read more Monsoon to be ‘normal’ in 2021; East and Northeast may have less rain: IMD The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) on Friday said the southwest monsoon of 2021 starting in June is expected to be normal with 98 per cent of the long-term average (LPA). A good monsoon means another year of bumper farm production and cascading positive impact on the economy fighting Covid-19 infections. If the prediction comes true, this will be the third year in a row of normal or above normal monsoon. Read more The winning bidder of Air India may need to provide a guarantee of Rs 15,000-crore As Air India’s sales process heats up and its data room is open to prospective bidders, two issues have come to light that could lead to further trouble on the national carrier’s sales route. According to sources, the winning bidders will be required to replace a $ 2 billion (approximately Rs 15,000 kroner) bank guarantee for the 12-year government-guaranteed rent payments on 21 B-787s. Read more Maruti Suzuki increases the price of selected models, others can follow suit Maruti Suzuki on Friday said it is raising the prices of selected models due to an increase in various input costs. “The weighted average ex- (Delhi) price increase across all models is 1.6 per cent,” she said in a regulatory census. The new prices are effective from Friday. Other vehicle manufacturers are expected to follow suit. Vehicle manufacturers in India have raised prices this year, citing rising various input costs. In January, Maruti had mentioned an increase in input costs and raised prices for some car models. The price increase will change across models. The Marut Fleet starts at the entry level Alto and goes up to the premium multi-purpose XL6 vehicle. Read more

