



Sret du Qubec (SQ) is investigating two suspicious deaths on Mercier, off the south coast of Montreal. SQ spokeswoman Valrie Beauchamp said Mercier police were called to a house on Beauchemin Street around noon on Friday. When officers arrived home, they discovered the lifeless bodies of a man and a woman. Read more: Lawyers are seeking action after Montreal police confirm the taxi kill was a suicide-murder “They were pronounced dead at the scene,” Beauchamp said. While the victims have not yet been officially identified, police believe those men and women lived in the house where they were found. Trends Canada adds millions more doses of Pfizer during the spring, but Moderna cuts

Ontario reports more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases, setting another one-day record Deaths at this time are considered suspicious, Beauchamp said, adding that it was too early to find a cause. The story goes down the ad "No hypothesis is being ruled out," she said. Read more: Montreal doctor charged with first-degree murder in suspicious death in Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital SQ has established a command post in Mercier. The local police force is assisting in the investigation.









0:24 The settlement explodes in Morin-Heights: Sret du Qubec





The settlement explodes in Morin-Heights: Sret du Qubec 26 February 2021

