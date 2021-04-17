Modern vaccine deliveries killing in Canada, but Pfizer increases by another 8 million doses

Moderna will ship far fewer COVID-19 shots to Canada this month than originally planned as the company deals with production issues at its facilities in Europe.

But its main competitor, Pfizer which also produces a highly effective mRNA vaccine against the new coronavirus has said it will ship millions more doses to Canada in May, June and beyond, a commitment that will further cover the shortage by Moderna.

The Massachusetts-based Moderna was ready to ship 1.2 million more doses to Canada this month, but that shipment was cut to just 650,000 shots.

While those vaccines would arrive next week, the reduced shipment is now not expected until the end of this month probably until the first week of May.

And although Canada expected to receive 12.3 million doses of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, the company has now told officials it will be one to two million strokes less than the goal. Delivery of those doses will be postponed to July-September.

Pfizer grows

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that while delays in Moderna deliveries are being misinterpreted, Canada has now signed an agreement with Pfizer for another eight million doses of vaccine on top of those already promised.

Canada will receive four million more doses of Pfizer in May, another two million in June and two million more in July, Trudeau said.

That means Canada’s immunization campaign will have access to two million weekly doses of Pfizer in May and 2.5 million weekly shots in June of much-needed stockpiles of vaccines as the country faces a wave. third punitive cases.

“I want to thank everyone at Pfizer for their cooperation and hard work, not only to keep deliveries on schedule, but to increase more doses and reach new deals,” Trudeausaid.

Trudeau said that contemptuous outages at its European facilities in January, when plant updates resulted in dramatically reduced deliveries, Pfizer has proven to be a very reliable supplier. He said his product would make up “most of the vaccinations we Canadians will do in the coming months”.

Canada now expects 23.8 million doses of the Pfizer product in the second quarter of this year alone, up from the 17.8 million doses that were forecast.

Even with Moderna outages which could allow the distribution of two million films at a later date Canada will receive at least 4 million more shots in May and June than expected, thanks to the Pfizer deal.

The country is now expecting the distribution of 48 to 50 million doses from allvaccine suppliers in the first six months of this year.

Based on those figures, Trudeau said, every Canadian adult should be able to take at least one dose by the end of June.

Modern delays are being attributed to “a slower-than-expected increase in their production capacity” at plants in Europe, said Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

“We are disappointed and as we understand the challenges faced by suppliers in the current global vaccine market, our government will continue to put pressure on Moderna to meet its commitments,” Anand said.

“Remember, one year agovakins did not exist for COVID-19. Supply chains and production systems did not exist either.”

“When Moderna provides additional information, we will share it as soon as it is received. We continue to press Moderna on the sustainability of supply in Canada,” Anand said.

855,000 doses of the Moderna product supposed to arrive by the week of April 5 have begun to appear over the past few days, hampering planned immunization clinics in several provinces.

To help offset the short-term supply gap, Anand said Johnson & Johnson has confirmed the first shipment of its single-dose viral vaccine will arrive by the end of the month.

The U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant will ship 300,000 doses to Canada during the week of April 27 with “the most substantial shipments coming in the last part of this quarter and in the summer,” she said.

Moderns making ‘adjustments’

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said Moderna delays would result in more vaccination cancellations in public health and hospital-run clinics in the province.

He urged the prime minister to provide more vaccine supplies to help the province beat the third wave of strained hospital capacity.

“Crocheted or rogue or whatever,” Ford said, the federal government should provide more shots for Ontario.

“If we continue to receive dribs and drabs and miss Modern shipments, we will not get out of it. More people will die, more people will be in the ICU. If we can bring it down to 300,000 a day … it’s night and day, “Ford said, pointing to modeling numbers that suggest managing thousands more shots a day would make the infection curve.

“It all comes down to one thing, the supply of vaccines, as simple as that. The bottom line is, would we be in that position if we got 300,000 vaccines back in February? The answer is absolutely not. We will not be facing with the crisis “.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford shows in a model graphic projection of the COVID-19 cargo during a press conference in Queen’s Park, Toronto, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Ontario is extending its stay at home order by six weeks, restricting travel inter-provincial and restriction of outdoor gatherings in an effort to combat a losing battle with COVID-19. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

In a statement, a Moderna spokesman said it would make “adjustments” to the number of shots it sends to Canada and several other countries in the coming weeks.

“The trajectory of increasing vaccine production is not linear, and despite best efforts, there is a shortage of doses previously estimated by the European supply chain. Vaccine production is a very complex process and a number of elements, including sources human and material, have taken into account this instability, “the spokesman said.

The company said it would make “significant capital investments” to boost production and explore “other possible co-operation opportunities” so it could make more shots to meet greedy global demand for its product. very effective.

Prior to the hit COVID-19, Modernahad had no experience in producing such products on a large scale. It has partnered with Swiss-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza to help produce its vaccines. The company has also contracted with other companies in the US to release its mRNA vaccines for the US market.