Former Liberal leader Andrew Peacock remembered as ‘great Australian’ with permanent legacy

Former Liberal Party leader Andrew Peacock has been remembered as a “great Australian” who has left an “indelible mark” on the country.

Tributes have flowed from all sides of politics since the news of his death at the age of 82 on Friday evening.

“Andrew was an extremely important figure in Australian politics in the 1970s and 1980s and played a dominant role in the development of the Liberal Party,” said former Prime Minister John Howard.

Former Victorian Liberal Prime Minister Jeff Kennett told ABC Mr Peacock was “a wonderful servant of the country”.

“He was a wonderful servant within the Liberal Party and was an inspiration to the Liberal Party youth when he entered from Kooyong headquarters in 1966,” he said.

Born in Melbourne on 13 February 1936, Mr Peacock was elected to Parliament at the age of 27 years.

His age saw him as the so-called “Kooyong colt”, a moniker who stayed for nearly three decades in Parliament.

He held a number of cabinet portfolios during his time in politics, including as foreign minister between 1975 and 1980, then led the Liberals in the 1984 and 1990 elections.

Federal Treasury Josh Frydenberg, who currently holds Kooyong’s blue striped seat, said Mr Peacock was “a great Victorian, he was a great Australian and will miss a lot”.

“Australia has lost one of its greats to Andrew Peacock,” he said.

“He combined great elegance, style and substance and he left an indelible mark on the Australian political scene.”

After leaving politics in 1994, Mr Peacock served as Australia ‘s ambassador to the United States from 1997 to 1999.

He spent most of his life in the US and died at his home in Texas.

He is survived by his third wife Penne and three children.

His daughter Ann Peacock said her father “handsome, loving, most caring, thoughtful, generous and brilliant” would “miss him so much”.

“Your guidance and deep love for us will live in my heart, we are completely devastated,” she said.

Andrew Peacock left his mark on many areas of Australian life. ( AAP: Joe Castro

A ‘great Australian’ who held principled positions

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday recalled Mr Peacock as “one of our greatest Liberals, who helped shape Australia and the Liberal Party for three decades”.

John Andrews, a former colleague of Mr Peacock who continued to follow in his footsteps as a Liberal leader, said: “Andrew was a brilliant Australian.”

“I think he would have been a great Prime Minister,” Dr Hewson told ABC.

“I’ve always seen him as a little liberal, really, in an L-Liberal Party. I know he annoys some people in the Liberal Party to say it, but that was what he was.

“He had very strong and compassionate views of social policy while he was prepared to take a tougher look at economic issues and so on.”

Dr Hewson said his friend and colleague made “principled attitudes” during his time in political life, both within the party and in his role as foreign minister.

“I was very pleased to be his friend as well as working for him. We had funny occasions together outside Parliament,” Dr Hewson said.

Mr Howard said his former colleague and rival was a “very prominent foreign minister” who established important relations with countries in the region and deepened the US alliance.

He is known for taking a stand against the Khmer Rouge genocide. In his previous position as Minister for the Territories, Mr. Peacock played a key role in Papua New Guinea’s path to independence.

Mr Peacock spent most of the 1980s fighting with Mr Howard for the party ‘s leadership position and he served as opposition leader twice.

Mr Howard acknowledged that the couple had their personal differences, but said they had “buried well and actually tape” at the time he was appointed US ambassador.

“He brought about all that he did in public life a huge amount of style, skill and distinction,” Mr Howard said.

John Howard and Andrew Peacock had a colorful relationship during their decades in politics. ( AAP: Alan Porritt

In 1987, Mr. Peacock and the then leader of the Victorian opposition Mr. Kennett recorded a phone call using multilingual language about Mr. Howard, who was the federal leader of the Liberals at the time.

“On a personal note, I remember him as a very close friend,” Kennett said.

“We lived so much of our political life in each other’s company, both high and low,” Mr Kennett said.

“It’s sad that he’s gone. But unfortunately, we will all follow him.”

Victoria Opposition leader Michael O’Brien said Mr Peacock was as comfortable in the Flemington betting network as he was in the corporate halls of Collins Street.

“He was a giant of the Victorian Liberal Party,” Mr O’Brien said.

Victoria turned blue under mr. Peacock in the 1990 election but “unfortunately the rest of the country did not play together otherwise Andrew would have been prime minister,” Mr O’Brien said.

“His career shows that you can have a huge impact on the state and the country without being prime minister.”

Respected by all sides of politics

Mr Frydenberg said Mr Peacock’s death would be “mourned by those on either side of the political line”.

“Because he pursued his politics as he pursued life with vigor, with dignity and with the utmost courtesy,” he said.

Former Labor Prime Minister Julia Gillard expressed her condolences to Mr Peacock’s family, who she said “will be fondly remembered for both his political career and his diplomatic service in Australia”.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said he was “a respected former liberal leader, minister and ambassador to the United States who has defended liberal values ​​for so many decades.”

Mr Albanese said Mr Peacock was a “brilliant Australian” who would unfortunately be missed by his family and many friends.

Mr Peacock was known for encouraging younger MPs from all political parties.

“He was distinguished for a different kind of stay across the trail,” Dr Hewson said.

“He did not play the favorites. He was not tribal in the modern sense.

“I think he took people with their merits. He encouraged people and encouraged them to meet their full potential.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt, who was recruited by Mr Peacock as a young student, recalled a “real parliamentarian”.

“He loved parliament, he loved the notion of freedom, he loved the concept of every Australian being their best self,” he said.

Mr Howard said Mr Peacock was respected by Republicans and Democrats during his time representing Australia in the US