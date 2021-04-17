Russia will expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington sanctions





MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would order 10 US diplomats to leave Russia in a retaliatory response to US sanctions. Lavrov also said that 8 US officials would be added to its sanctions list and would move to restrict and ban the activities of US NGOs from interfering in Russia’s policy. While Russia has an opportunity to take painful action against US business in Russia, it would not immediately move to do so, he added. Russia’s Foreign Ministry later said in a statement that FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas were among those barred from entering. place. Download NBC News app for news and policies Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Carvajal, Homeland Security Council Director Susan Rice, John Bolton, former U.S. National Security Adviser and former CIA Director Robert James Woolsey were also detained. The moves follow a barrage of new sanctions against Russia announced this week by the Biden administration. The U.S. on Thursday ordered the deportation of 10 Russian diplomats, targeted dozens of companies and individuals, and imposed new restrictions on Russia’s ability to borrow money. Russia has denied interfering in the U.S. 2020 presidential election and involving federal agencies in the SolarWind attack in activities punishable by recent U.S. sanctions. President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov invited US Ambassador John Sullivan on Friday to brief him on the Russian response. Russia’s economic potential and global reach are limited compared to the Soviet Union, which competed with the United States for international influence during the Cold War. Still, Russia’s nuclear arsenal and its power in many parts of the world make it a power with which Washington must reckon. Aware of this, President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation of tensions and kept the door open for cooperation with Russia in certain areas. Biden said he told Putin in Tuesday’s call that he chose not to impose tougher sanctions for now and proposed to meet in a third country in the summer. Ramping sanctions could eventually push Russia into a corner and provoke even more reckless actions by the Kremlin, such as a possible escalation in Ukraine, which has recently faced a spate of clashes with Russian-backed separatists in east and a massive gathering of Russian troops across the border Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Paris on Friday to discuss tensions with French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Angela Merkel would join them in a phone call later.

