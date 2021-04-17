Day 91: India COVID-19 vaccination affects the 12 crore mark





India

Published: Saturday, 17 April 2021

New Delhi, April 17: Total vaccines across the country are approaching nearly 12 crore today with more than 26.14 doses of lakh vaccine administered until 8 p.m. Today, 66,689 COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were operational, marking an average increase of 21,689 Operational Vaccination Centers (45,000 CVCs on an average are operational on any given day). Vaccinations in the workplace have also enabled such a high participation of beneficiaries. The cumulative number of doses of COVID19 vaccines administered in the country stands at 11,97,87,239 according to the provisional report of 8 pm today. India to produce 850 million doses of Sputnik each year; becomes the 60th country to approve the vaccine These include 91,04,680 Health Workers (HCW) who received the 1st dose and 56,69,734 HCW who received the 2nd dose, 1,06,58,497 Front Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) ), 52,94,889 FLWs (2nd dose)), 3,96,39,132 for over 45 years to 60 years (First dose), 10,44,958 for over 45 years to 60 years (second dose) , 4,48,99,446 for over 60 years (First Dose)) and 34,75,903 for over 60 years (2nd Dose). A total of 26,14,326 doses of vaccine were given as of 8 a.m. today, the ninety-first day of COVID19 vaccination nationwide. Of which 19,91,780 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6,22,546 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose of the vaccine according to the interim report. Final reports will be completed daily through tonight. For Internal News and Instant Updates Allow notifications You have already agreed

