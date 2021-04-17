



Although the caller’s information seemed a bit vague, the animal welfare officers went to check it out.

WASHINGTON When animal welfare officers in the Polish city of Krakow responded to a situation involving an animal hiding in a tree, the curious culprit turned out to be a croissant. According to a Facebook post by the Animal Welfare Association in Krakow AND a report from the BBC, a local resident cried because a “creature” had been in a tree in front of her house for two days. “People do not open the windows because they are afraid it will enter their house,” the woman was quoted as saying, according to the rescue team. The Animal Welfare Association in Krakow explained in its post by “Inspector Adam” that the caller thought there may have been an iguana in the tree as well. Although that information seemed somewhat vague, animal welfare officers went to check it out. Upon arriving on stage, they eventually saw the “creature” and realized it was simply a pastry in a special position. The group confirmed in its post that this was not some half-baked Joke Day joke. The organization suggested in the post that someone may have thrown the croissant out of a window as a bird feed and he got stuck in the tree. As more people around Poland, and all over the world, started talking about this curious curious call, a the number of local bakeries decided to donate the proceeds of the sweets the animal welfare group that responded. While this situation was a piece of cake to be dealt with, the group urged residents to call if they seem to have something to worry about. “It’s better to control and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes (unfortunately very rarely) laughing, than not reacting, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy,” the post said.

