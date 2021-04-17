The second wave of the Telangana Covid-19 sees cases in older populations

Telangana recorded a new rise higher ever in the daily average of fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday when 3,840 active patients were added to the cumulative case load. At the height of the pandemic last year, the state had reported 3,018 new cases on August 25th.

Even as the number of daily infections has already broken 3,000 marks three times this month, the health department has warned of a rapid increase in the case load for the next four to six weeks in the state.

As the state faces the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new trend is evident in daily bulletins over the past three months. A look at data released by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare on 15 February, 15 March and 16 April – three dates when the new infections were 99, 157 and 3,840 respectively, shows a drop in the percentage of exposure to the virus in age group 21-30 years and 31-40 years. This is different from last year when most cases were reported in these age groups.

On the other hand, the data show an increase in the percentage of infections in the age group 51-60 years, 61-70 years, and also in 71-80 years. However, there is only a marginal increase in the percentage of infections in the age group 41 to 50 years and also 81 years and older. Similarly, infections in the 11-20 age group have also increased by almost 2 percent.

A doctor at Gandhi General Hospital, Telangana’s main care center for Covid-19, said such numbers no longer matter. There is a community spread and we are in the middle of a pandemic. Everyone is in danger now. There is no age or gender factor involved, he said. According to him, vaccination of the elderly population, although it reduces the severity of the infection in them, those with an accompanying condition are still at high risk. In the younger population, the amount of psychological stress is a major factor because it is hampering their immunity, he added.

As of April 15, Telangana has provided a total of 22.9 lakhs of the first vaccination doses and another 3.3 lakhs of second doses as part of the ongoing inoculation machine. Of these, 18.6 lakh people over the age group of 45 years received the first dose and 88,256 received the second dose of vaccination. The rest are health care workers and front line fighters.

Two important aspects to note here are that people under the age of 45 are not yet eligible for vaccination in Telangana and that the percentage of symptomatic patients in the cumulative load of states is high, Dr. points out. BR Shamanna, a Professor of Public Health at the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Hyderabad. According to data from health departments, only 19.5 percent of state cumulative loads are symptomatic. The percentage of symptomatic patients was nearly 30 percent in February.

Most people under the age of 45 would be asymptomatic and would never find out if they were not tested. They can afford it. This will also mean that the younger age group has developed antibodies against the virus. But if you (the government) are restricting people under the age of 45 to be vaccinated, the strategy should also be to prevent those people in the age group of 15 to 45 from coming into contact with those who are very vulnerable, he explained.

It was only a few days ago that Director of Public Health Dr G Sreenivasa Rao called on those going to work to wear a mask on their return even when they were inside their homes to prevent infecting other family members without know. According to his observation, a few hours or at most a day were enough to infect an entire family.

The professor thinks the second wave in progress could see a huge and sudden rise that will probably fall suddenly. The second wave will not be as long as seen in the first wave last year. The number of susceptible persons will start to decrease as the number of people who have developed antibodies will increase mainly through natural infection or vaccination.

As cases increase rapidly, he said, it is important to manage and treat infected persons in the next two weeks and ensure that fewer patients arrive at the hospital. The strategy should be the immediate placement of micro-content areas by identifying groups. There is no need for a jam, he said.

Covid-19 Talangana Numbers

Since April 16, accumulating load of coronavirus cases in Telangana stands at 3,41,885. Up to 30,494 people are active patients undergoing treatment. Among them, 10,279 are admitted to various hospitals while the rest are in isolation at home or institution. So far 1,797 people have been infected with the virus. While the fatality rate remains around 0.52 percent, the recovery rate has dropped from 98.79 percent on March 15 to 90.55 percent since April 16.

On Friday, the state government suspended non-covid treatment and outpatient services at Hyderabads Gandhi Hospital and transformed the facility once again into an exclusive COVID care center citing a rapidly growing number of new infections. As part of a strategy, the government has ordered an increase in the bed strength available for COVID treatment while increasing testing and tracking, intensifying continuous inoculation driving, and implementing Covid-appropriate behavior among the public.