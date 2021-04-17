Karnataka Polls: Voting begins in Selga Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan constituencies





Additional polls for a seat in Lok Sabha in Belgaum and the two constituencies of the Basavakalyan and Maski assembly are taking place in Karnataka on Saturday. Up to 10 candidates are in contention for the polls for Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan, there are 12 candidates in contention while Maski has eight candidates with the BJP and the Congress party seeking to win in all three constituencies. Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on voters to cast their ballots. Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said, There are surveys being done in different parts of the country. I urge voters in polling stations today to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. Elections for the Belgaum constituency Lok Sabha were necessary after the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi due to coronavirus (Covid-19) disease last year. Basavakalyan is holding an additional poll due to the death of MLA B Narayan Rao due to Covid-19. Bypolls in the Maski assembly constituency are being held due to the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda, who moved to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after winning a congressional ticket in 2018. Congress has tried to overturn the ruling BJP for lack of good administration, the Karnataka Covid-19 situation, issues related to the reservation of various communities and allegations of a sex scandal against one of Karnataka cabinet ministers R Jarkiholi. Congress won the assembly of the Basavakalyan and Maski assembly in 2018 and hopes to preserve it in this poll. Congress has nominated Satish Jarkiholi, MLA from the Yamkanmaradi assembly constituency, against BJPs Mangala Suresh Angadi, the wife of the late Suresh Angadi for the place of Belgaum Lok Sabha. In Basavakalyan, Congress has filed Mallamma, the wife of the late B legislator Narayan Rao, against BJP youth leader Sharanu Salagar. Mallikarjun Khuba, a former rebel leader of the BJP, who is running as an Independent candidate is also at loggerheads. Janata Dal (Laik) which is limited to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency in this poll was given by Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri. BJP has nominated Prathapagouda Patil in Maski, who emerged victorious in 2018 against Congress Basanagouda Turvihal. Turvihal fought with a BJP ticket in 2018 and lost by a narrow margin of 213 against Patil who was with Congress at the time. About 2,268,038 voters will cast their ballots in 3197 polling stations in three constituencies. The votes will be counted on May 2.

