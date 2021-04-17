Hong Kong Quarantines Build Tenants After Mutant Tension Found





Hong Kong health officials quarantined more than 80 residents of a building in a densely populated neighborhood after a Covid-19 case discovered there initially tested positive for a highly contagious mutant. Health authorities closed the Parkes building in the Jordan area of ​​Kowloon district to conduct mandatory testing, according to a government statement late Friday. The preliminary test result from the confirmed case included the mutant N501Y strain of coronavirus, which is highly transmissible, the Department of Health said in a statement. The building is "relatively old" and houses several separate units, she said. Asymptomatic residents in the 48 units on all 11 floors were transferred to quarantine centers, while those with symptoms were hospitalized, according to the statement. Authorities also ordered mandatory evidence for anyone who had visited the building for more than two hours in the eight days since April 9th. Hong Kong reported a total of 11,635 Covid-19 cases and 209 deaths. The city has administered more than 1 million doses of vaccines. – With the help of Natalie Lung

