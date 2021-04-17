Scene set for Tirupati LS by-elections on April 17 – New Indian Express





from Express News Service TIRUPATI: The district administrations of Chittoor and Nellore made arrangements for the additional election in the place of Tirupati Lok Sabha on Saturday. A three-pronged battle between the YSRC, TDP and the BJP-JSP combine is expected as they have taken discipline as a prestigious issue and ended a high-octane campaign, leaving no stone unturned. YSRC Dr M Gurumoorthy, former TDP Panabaka Lakshmi Union Minister K Ratna Prabha of the BJP-JSP alliance are the main contenders. Officials have sent medical teams to check voters before entering polling booths for the Covid pandemic. Expecting a good turnout, officials have conducted various programs as part of Voter Education and Systematic Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in Chittoor and Nellore districts. According to Return Officer and Collector of Nellore District KVN Chakradhar Babu, there are 17,10,699 voters in the three segments of the Assembly in Chittoor district and four in Nellore. Among them, 8,38,540 are male voters, 8,71,943 female voters and 216 others. “All arrangements have been made at 2,470 polling stations in Nellore and Chittoor districts. Up to 28 candidates are in contention. In total, 10,850 officers have been appointed and all have been vaccinated taking into account the risks of Covid infection, “said Chakradhar Babu. Up to 23 Central Armed Forces companies, three special forces personnel companies and local police have been deployed. Up to 251 polling stations were added in Nellore district and 250 in Chittoor district, compared to the 2019 election, according to ECI guidelines to set up one polling station for every 1,000 voters. Polling stations were divided into 260 sectors in the Lok Sabha segment. Detailed security arrangements have been made for the by-elections. Up to 23 Central Armed Forces companies, three special forces personnel companies and local police have been deployed. Chakradhar Babu said special forces would be deployed to 877 critical polling stations. Special teams have seized alcoholic beverages worth 4 crore, money and 18 vehicles and have filed 145 cases against offenders so far. According to the ECI decision, volunteers are not included in the election tasks and ballots of 92 computers were distributed to voters. Up to 497 utility voters have already submitted their ballots electronically. The Election Commission has provided a postal voting facility for seniors and those physically challenged in view of the Covid situation. Up to 508 octogens and 284 physically challenged and 3,195 election staff used the postal voting structure. Authorities have designated the EVM strong room and counting center at DKW College in Nellore for the Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri assembly segments and the SV Arts college in Tirupati for the Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Sathyavedu segments. According to the data, 12,87,734 out of 16,50,453 voters exercised their exclusivity in the constituency in the 2019 general elections, registering a voting percentage of 78.99. While the Tirupati assembly segment recorded the lowest poll percentage, 66.05, Sathyavedu recorded the highest poll, 86.09 percent, in 2019. TDP writes to the CEC Vijayawada: A day before Tirupati by-elections Lok Sabha, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner accusing the YSRC government of influencing booth-level officers to distribute ballots only to YSRC supporters . “BLOs are not distributing voter leaflets to neutral voters and TDP supporters,” he claimed. Seals the borders of the Tirupati constituency: BJP in the EC Vijayawada: BJP head of state Somu Veerraju on Friday presented a representation to India’s Chief Electoral Officer and Tirupati parliamentary constituency officer with a request to ‘seal’ the constituency boundaries, claiming the YSRC was ‘mobilizing’ candidates to manipulate the bypoll to be held on Saturday. The BJP also asked the CEC to instruct ministers / MLAs and other political officials to leave the Tirupati parliamentary segment.

