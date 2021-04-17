Six years later, the sound of the Makkahs Ramadan ball is still missing





TAIF: Every year in March and April, people flock to the city of Taif to enjoy the scent of its pink roses and the stunning landscape of the Rose Festival.

The festival takes visitors to authentic rose gardens and orchards, where they can explore the stages of flower development from collection, cooking, distillation and eventually turning them into products.

It is an important moment for the farmers of Taif as they are given the opportunity to present the aesthetic identity of the nature of the city.

I am very happy to work as a tour guide as I am a nature and environment enthusiast and I feel very accomplished while entertaining tourists, Awad Al-Talhi, a tour guide at Abdullah Al-Talhis Farm established in 2008, told Arab News.

He added: Taif has a diverse type of topography where you can see a beautiful landscape. It boasts a range of fantastic places and mountains to discover like you would not expect in Saudi Arabia.

The Al-Talhis farm will soon be certified as completely organic, he said, as they do not use any chemicals when it comes to pesticides and fertilization.

In addition to flowers, we also have 19 types of fruits including apricots, peaches, pomegranates, figs, plums and prickly pears.

The farm overlooks a captivating landscape from the top, which visitors can enjoy as they climb the turret, offering them a complete view overlooking other farms.

The area around the farm is surrounded by 11,000 pink rose seedlings in every direction the eye can see, as well as the mountains and rock formations of Al-Shafa, the highest mountain in the region.

The farm is located on a mountain top, with a cozy wooden holiday home nearby for visitors to the farm.

Taifs pink roses have a sweet and strong aroma and is rich in soft petals. It was historically known as the Flower of Damascus after it was brought to the Hijaz region over 500 years ago.

Roses are also luxury ingredients for many international perfume brands. During the farm tour, visitors will have the opportunity to sprinkle their faces with rose mist to taste the fresh essence of rose-scented water.

Taif resident Abdulaziz Al-Malky, who was part of the tour, told Arab News: I’m really surprised by the stunning view here, flowers and fruit blossoms are everywhere. I have lived in Taif all my life and have not been so fascinated before.

City visitor Salsabela Alrehaily told Arab News it was her debut visit to a rose farm. I went to Alshyookh farm and the rose factory, which has a shop and a nice area as well as a rooftop cafe. Every corner of that place smells amazing, she said, adding that the workers were friendly and hospitable.

Going to Taif for a walk is amazing. My friends and I had a nice walk near the Ward Al-Shafa farm lake and we collected some wildflowers like lavender, common sage and other colorful flowers to dry as souvenirs, she said. It was very peaceful and not crowded.

Alrehaily said one of the most exciting activities was the rose shower: They poured a bucket of flowers over our heads, which was fun. It looks great in pictures, but I underestimated how heavy the roses can be.

Al-Talhis Farm has a rose water plant in a large stone villa, where visitors can explore the cooking and evaporation process of a large number of roses until they produce an aromatic oil or water.

