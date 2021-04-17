Keralas pandemic fight in turmoil as second wave dominates state – New Indian Express

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lack of politically directed machinery and funds to make available the resources needed to contain the second aggressive wave of Covid-19 is likely to disrupt state control efforts.

On Friday, the state health system expanded further when the number of daily cases increased to 10,031, bringing the total number of patients to 69,868. The test positivity rate (TPR) reached 14.80%.

According to experts, TPR is likely to reach new highs in the next two weeks and cases are likely to double.

They say the state will require more resources to manage the case load. The state has decided to increase testing.

According to studies, the state has already reported South African, Brazilian states and coronavirus crossroads and a mass vaccination is the only practical strategy that can bring about any change in control efforts.

However, the lack of vaccines will be a challenge and so testing, isolation and treatment would be the only ways forward for the state now.

State President of the Association of Kerala Government Medical Officers (KGMOA) GS Vijayakrishnan said the state should equip hospitals to get the second wave of the pandemic.

“By 2020, the state had mobilized resources through the Covid Brigade and about 900 home surgeons had been appointed to the Covid task. Now all these resources are unavailable. The second wave is likely to be more aggressive and a large number of cases are likely to be reported in a short span of time. So the state should take immediate measures to mobilize more resources for each district, “Vijayakrishnan said.

He said there should be more nursing staff, doctors, laboratory technicians and resources for effective second wave management.

“With strict restrictions in place, we used our existing healthcare machinery extensively for first-wave management, but now the treatment of non-Covid care cannot be compromised. There are cases of accidents, non-Covid emergency care, deliveries which we have to deal with them, “Vijayakrishnan said. He said that according to the instructions, there is no need for a doctor during vaccinations.

“The state needs to use existing resources wisely to overcome the second wave. “Currently, we are using doctors to collect swabs that can be easily done by paramedical staff,” said Vijayakrishnan.

‘Covid Brigade Main Fund Crisis Crisis’

The state is planning to vaccinate about 1.1 crore population in the state.

“We have covered a little more than 35% of the current target and vaccination should continue in full swing. Each public health institution vaccinates 100 to 300 beneficiaries every day. “We need an average of 50 to 100 doctors and healthcare staff in each district,” Vijayakrishnan added.

A senior health official said the funding crisis is the main reason for the failure of the Covid Brigade initiative.

“The state is expected to reach its peak in the next two weeks and it is time for the state to take steps to recruit more healthcare staff to manage the workload. There is no politically driven machinery and by the time the new government takes over, the worst part of the second wave of the pandemic will be over. “We need funds to mobilize resources immediately,” the official said.

Santhosh Kumar SS, Deputy Chief Inspector (Emergency Medicine), Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said making vaccines available, regardless of age, is key to surviving the second wave of aggression.

“We need more doses of vaccines and need to vaccinate large numbers of the population in a short period of time to curb the severity of the pandemic,” said Santhosh Kumar.

He said the state should impose restrictions more scientifically than nonsense.

“The goal should be to curb widespread events rather than impose time constraints. It makes no sense to impose the arrival time at 9pm. “Instead, the machinery should focus on curbing massive events like weddings, funeral rallies and other similar events,” he added.