Myanmar releases prisoners for New Year, though likely non-dissidents





But few, if any, pro-democracy activists arrested since the February 1 coup are expected to be among them.

Saturday is the first day of traditional Myanmar New Year and the last day of a five-day holiday is usually celebrated with visits to Buddhist temples and sparkling water and street parties.

Pro-democracy activists call for cancellation of celebrations this year and instead of people focusing on a campaign to restore democracy after the military ousted the Nobel laureate-elected civilian government Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi is among 3,141 people arrested in connection with the coup, according to a list by the activist group of the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

“These detainees are mostly from before February 1 but there are also those who were detained afterwards,” Prisons Department spokesman Kyaw Tun Oo told Reuters by telephone. Asked if any of those released could have been detained in connection with the protests against military rule, he said there were no details of the amnesties. As the military was releasing thousands of prisoners, it was also searching for 832 people with warrant-related orders, the AAPP said. Among them are 200 people – including several online celebrities, actors and singers who have spoken out against the coup – wanted on charges of encouraging dissent in the armed forces. Two of them, the married couple of film director Christina Kyi and actor Zenn Kyi, were arrested on Saturday at the airport in the main city of Yangon as they tried to leave the country, several media reported. A junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment. Myanmar has been in crisis since the coup, which the military defended on allegations of fraud in the November election won by Suu Kyi’s party, although the election commission rejected the objections. The ousted government had held power for the first five years of civilian rule since the end of nearly half a century of military rule. People angry at the return of military rule have taken to the streets day after day to demand the restoration of democracy, defying crackdowns by security forces in which 728 people have been killed, according to the latest AAPP figures. Political leaders, including ousted members of parliament, announced the formation of a National Unity (NUG) Government on Friday including Suu Kyi and leaders of anti-coup protests and ethnic minorities. NUG says it is the legitimate political authority and has called for international recognition. Junta has not yet commented on the unity government but has said it will hold a new election within two years and hand over power to the winner. Extremely famous Suu Kyi faces various changes, including the violation of an official secret act that could see him jailed for 14 years. Her lawyers deny the allegations. Its supporters suspect the military will use the allegations to oust Suu Kyi and possibly her political party from any upcoming elections.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos