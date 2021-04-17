Mandatory hotel quarantine is introduced in Northern Ireland





Travelers arriving in Northern Ireland from red-listed countries will have to undergo hotel quarantine, it has been confirmed.

Isolation arrangements are in place prior to the return of international flights to local airports.

The online booking portal, run by the Department of Health, opened on Friday. Any traveler who has been to, or transited through a red-listed country in the previous 10 days must book and pay for a secluded managed package before making any other travel arrangements, the Department said. The price for an adult in a room for 10 days costs 1,750 (2,015), with an additional daily rate of 152 (175). The extra rate for an adult, or child over 12, is 650 (749), while the extra rate for children ages five to 12 is 325 (374). The required isolation period is 10 days and all reservations must be made through the online portal. Anyone arriving at Belfast City and Belfast International airports from the red list countries will have to quarantine. There are currently no direct international flights to Northern Ireland. Passengers subject to the new quarantine measures must pay for a managed isolation package before making any other travel arrangements. The package will include picking up at the airport and transfer to the designated hotel and providing PCR test kits. Guests will be given a welcome package upon arrival, which will include information and guidance on essential services to assist them in their stay. Food and refreshments will be provided by the hotel. Anyone who fails to isolate will be fined up to 1,000 (1,150). There are now 39 countries on the Government red list which are estimated to be at high risk of Covid-19. International passengers who have not arrived from the red list countries will use the same booking portal to order self-isolation tests at their homes. Meanwhile, the death toll of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is approaching 3,000. Fourteen deaths involving the virus were recorded in the week ending April 9th. It brings the total recorded by the Statistics and Research Agency of Northern Ireland (Nisra) to 2,936. The data give a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the number of deaths reported by the Stormonts Department of Health. Department statistics focus primarily on in-hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus. Nisra gets its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death occurred or whether the patient tested positive. The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a weekly delay. The death toll of the departments was 2,127 on April 9th. Of the 2,936 Covid-19-related deaths recorded from Nisra, 1,934 (65.9%) occurred in hospital, 772 (26.3%) in nursing homes, 14 (0.5%) in inns, and 216 (7, 4%) at residential addresses or other locations. Nisra reported that as of April 9, the deaths of 1,008 residents of care homes were linked to Covid-19. Of these deaths, 772 occurred in a care home and 236 in a hospital. Residents of care homes account for 34.3% of all Covid-19-related deaths. Covid-19 was mentioned in the ninth death certificate (3.7%) of the 245 deaths recorded in the week ending April 9, a drop of three from the previous week.

