David Kim ’23 Wins International Music Competition





David Kim ’23 was announced among the winners of 2021 Grand Composers Competition, a series of international music competitions for young performers that is open to instrumentalists and vocalists. David, who plays the violin in Ravenscroft’s Upper School Strings ensemble, took second place in his age group for his chosen category, Music of Europe: Germany and Austria. He performed the first move of the Casadesus Concerto in C Minor. “I have been playing the violin since the second grade. I was inspired to enter this competition because I felt ready to share my music with a larger audience,” David said. The decision to compete represented a significant commitment. “Preparing for an international music competition is a big task, so it was essential for me to keep a healthy mindset,” he said. “I practiced for two hours a day for a few weeks. Although this may sound like a nightmare to many people, I found myself more motivated every day.” Pamela Kelly, Ravenscroft’s Director of Strings, noted that David’s intrinsic motivation and strong work ethic were evident even before he set his sights on this global competition. “He had already completed the practice and music study hours required by the Great Composers app during his Ravenscroft Concerto preparation process, which gave him the opportunity to develop the skills, experience and confidence needed to compete on the international stage. , ” she said. “Applying for this international competition required David to look beyond the familiar doors of the string class, the respected gates of our campus and its sphere of influence to the Triangle music community.” While David worked hard to prepare for this opportunity, he said he was not fully prepared for the results. “When I read my name among the winners, I really believed it was a typo. Either he, or it was another David Kim from the United States! After going through the initial shock, I felt sincere gratitude to everyone who helped me prepare. “Many thanks to Ms. Kelly, companion SK Chipley, videographer Mary Kornegay and my parents. My name may be the one on the certificate, but the people who helped me get here are the real MVPs.” He also had a message for other musicians at Ravenscroft: “Keep rehearsing it! No one is born with it. It’s up to you to win it. Also, if you’re thinking of playing an instrument, do it!” countless to perform music, and the Ravenscroft Department of Fine Arts is extremely supportive. “ “I am very, very proud to see that not only is David taking ownership of his musical talent but he is also setting his goals at even higher levels of achievement with such a wonderful sense of inner confidence,” he concluded. Kelly. “David ‘s success is a perfect embodiment of the school’ s mission statement:” At Ravenscroft, we nurture each student ‘s individual potential and prepare them to thrive in the unknown future that awaits. We prepare our Ravens to fly. “” Enjoy the video of David appearing in the contest here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos